Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Lancaster's avatar
Kurt Lancaster
5h

Demacrates are doing what they're always going to do. Fight the Republican leadership ( because they haven't any) and fight against the American people. They have no agenda, leadership or direction. I hope they sing and protest in the streets till the midterms. Let the American people see these idiots for who they really are. Socialists

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
paul's avatar
paul
5h

The left makes habit of being on the wrong side of many things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture