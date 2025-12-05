Christmas in Massachusetts just got a little less holy and a lot more woke. Over in Dedham, the folks at St. Susanna Catholic Church have once again traded in the baby Jesus for a political protest sign. This year’s Nativity scene doesn’t feature Mary, Joseph, or even the Savior himself. Instead, it’s a sad little manger with an ominous message: “ICE was here.” Because nothing says “Joy to the World” quite like dragging federal law enforcement into a Christmas display.

The man behind the madness is Father Stephen Josoma, who seems to think the birth of Christ is less about salvation and more about virtue signaling. Josoma told Fox News that the church’s “peace and justice” group—translation: liberal activism committee—likes to imagine what it would be like if Jesus were born into today’s world. Apparently, he believes Jesus would be an illegal alien ducking border agents.

Now, if this were a one-time stunt, maybe we could chalk it up to holiday-induced poor judgment. But no. Father Josoma has turned his church’s front lawn into a recurring performance art piece. In past years, he’s used the Nativity to preach about climate change, mass shootings, and—you guessed it—immigration. At one point, he even depicted baby Jesus in a cage. Because what better way to honor the Prince of Peace than to stuff him into a tiny jail cell to make a political point?

C.J. Doyle of the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts called it what it is: offensive and exploitative. “He’s politicizing Christmas,” Doyle said. “He’s using his Catholic parish as a platform to promote his left-winged ideology.” And he’s not wrong. This isn’t about faith, it’s about flipping the script on tradition to push an agenda that couldn’t be more out of sync with actual Catholic teaching or basic reverence.

To make matters worse, Doyle points out that the Archdiocese of Boston has been letting this circus act go on for years. They’ve apparently decided that being shepherds of the faith means letting rogue clergy hijack the holiest season of the year to peddle activist propaganda. If a priest turned the Nativity into a tribute to border security or the sanctity of life, the Archdiocese would probably pull the plug faster than you can say “Merry Christmas.” But mock ICE or push open borders? That’s just “religious art.”

And this isn’t limited to one rogue parish. Over in Illinois, a Baptist church has its own politically charged Nativity featuring zip-tied baby Jesus and gas masks on Mary and Joseph. Because nothing spreads the Christmas spirit like treating the Holy Family like a SWAT team raid. The church claims it’s making a moral statement. Here’s a thought: maybe if churches focused more on morality and less on progressive cosplay, they wouldn’t be bleeding congregants every year.

Let’s not forget the broader picture. This is what the left does best—hijack sacred traditions, gut them of meaning, and refill them with progressive talking points. Christmas used to be about celebrating the birth of Christ. Now, thanks to woke clergy and their activist enablers, it’s about guilt-tripping Americans over immigration policy and demonizing law enforcement.

Father Josoma says his display is meant to “evoke emotions in people.” Mission accomplished, Father. People are angry, disappointed, and wondering how the church became a political action committee. And while he claims the response has been “overwhelmingly supportive,” let’s be real—when your audience is the same crowd that thinks gender-neutral gingerbread people are a bold statement, that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement.

This Christmas, while most Americans are focused on faith, family, and freedom, a vocal minority is busy trying to turn the Nativity into a protest sign. Maybe next year they’ll just replace the manger with a Bernie Sanders campaign poster and call it a day.

