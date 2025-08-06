The walls may finally be closing in on the architects of one of the most brazen political deceptions in modern history. The Department of Justice has launched a grand jury investigation into former President Barack Obama and his top officials for their role in orchestrating the Trump-Russia collusion hoax against President Donald Trump. This is no symbolic gesture. A grand jury empowers federal prosecutors to subpoena documents, compel testimony, and build criminal cases—laying the groundwork for potential indictments of those who weaponized intelligence agencies to interfere in democracy.

This is a MASSIVE step towards REAL accountability.

Some have suggested that Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and his CIA Director John Brennan could be the first dominoes to fall – and if that happens, they certainly won’t be the only ones.

This Is What Happens When You Trust Politicians

Over the past several weeks, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard – a former Democrat who was framed as a “Russian agent” by her own party because she refused to go along with the DNC establishment – has been declassifying document after document exposing the truth behind the Trump-Russia Collusion hoax.

Notably, Gabbard revealed that in 2016, Hillary Clinton PERSONALLY signed off on the plan to fabricate the narrative that Trump was “colluding with Russia to win the election.”

According to declassified emails, the idea was presented to Clinton by one of her campaign aides after the aide had a chat with a high-ranking executive working for far-left billionaire George Soros who thought it would be an effective way for Hillary to distract the masses from her growing email scandal.

After Clinton signed off on the plan, then-President Barack Obama used his intelligence community to spread this fabricated narrative and make sure it became the “official” one of the U.S. government, which is why President Trump labeled Obama the “ringleader” of the Russian collusion hoax against him.

While the liberal media is doing what they always do – trying to convince the American people that the evidence they’re seeing with their own eyes is some sort of hallucination – the masses are fully awake.

According to a poll conducted by Rasmussen Report more than TWO-THIRDS (69%) of voters said that they believe the Obama administration is GUILTY, and must face consequences for their crimes.

This large majority of voters agreed that it’s “critical for the survival of our country that people who perpetrate such crimes are held accountable.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. A grand jury investigation isn’t political theater—it’s a legally binding process designed to determine whether criminal charges should be filed. If this panel concludes that Obama-era officials, including figures like James Clapper or John Brennan, conspired to manufacture evidence and mislead the nation, it would mark an unprecedented reckoning for those at the very top of government.

For years, critics have warned that the Obama administration abused its power to target political opponents. Now, for the first time, there’s a real mechanism in motion that could hold them to account. The implications of such a probe are enormous: if proven, it wouldn’t just expose a scandal—it would confirm that the highest levels of government engaged in a deliberate plot to subvert democracy.