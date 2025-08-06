Patriotic Viral News

Laura Wolseth
5d

It’s about time the Clintons, Pelosi, OBAMAS, BIDENS and Hunter all these cheaters and liars - Hilary I’m not a stand by your man kind of woman, Bill I never had sex with that woman, all their lies and cheat our elections, selling of their books they all need to be in prison wanting to make our great country a socialist country where most of our grandparents or great grandparents escaped from!

Every Democrat that held an office or worked for the democrats need to go to prison for all the lies they started if President Trump that we knew were lies, giving our - we Americans - our tax dollars to fraudulent countries, or businesses, or their own pocket books!!!!! These people are pure evil thru and thru! I believe Covid was brought to us and not by accident!

Terrible , awful people that will never make it into Heavens Gates!

Mike
5d

About time these lowlifes face justice for their crimes.

