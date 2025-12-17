Obama’s Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Unearthed in Latest Document Drop
The Real Reason Democrats Didn’t Release the Epstein Files When Biden was in Power
Here we go again. Another Democrat insider tangled up in the Jeffrey Epstein mess—and somehow, still sitting pretty. CNN just dropped a bombshell report showing that Kathy Ruemmler, Obama’s former White House counsel and now the top lawyer at Goldman Sachs, was tight with Epstein. We’re talking over 100 emails and more than 50 scheduled meetings between 2014 and 2019. That’s years after Epstein was a convicted sex offender.
Let’s be clear: this wasn’t just business. Epstein leaned on Ruemmler like a public relations crutch. According to CNN, when the Washington Post was about to run a piece calling on Congress to investigate him, Epstein wrote that Ruemmler helped him craft a response—he even called it the “Ruemmler proposal.” That’s not just a passing acquaintance. That’s damage control from someone inside the Obama brain trust.
It gets worse. In one of their emails, Ruemmler brushed off a Daily Beast article about Epstein’s victims as a “novella of rehash crap.” Real compassionate, huh? Of course, now that the heat’s on, she says she regrets ever knowing him. Convenient.
And while she claims she didn’t “represent” Epstein or get paid, she won’t say if she helped write media statements or gave him PR advice. That’s dodging, plain and simple. Not to mention, they chatted about celebrity dinners, gossiped about current events, and Epstein even helped book her beauty appointments. Totally normal behavior with a registered sex offender, right?
And now we know why Democrats never released the Epstein files when President Biden was in power. They didn’t want to implicate Barack Obama. They were afraid it would show just how cozy top Obama officials were with the convicted pedophile and rapist.
Others in Epstein’s orbit—like Larry Summers and Prince Andrew—have paid a price for their connections. But Ruemmler? She’s still sitting in her cushy office at Goldman Sachs, untouched.
Funny how Democrat elites always seem to skate by while the rest of us get lectures about “accountability.” If you want to see how deep this rabbit hole goes, watch the video to see what we’re talking about.
Well know we know why Obama and Biden never wanted these files let out. I always said if there was anything about President Trump in the files they would have released them long ago. We all know how democrats like doctor up anything to get President Trump. I have said for years anytime they blame President Trump for anything that democrats actually did it not President Trump. Just do you think they placed their corrupt judges and DA’s where they did. Not to mention their shadow government? Just look at what they have done to President Trump all these years with judicial system. I want to know if there is any body or business that Obama hasn’t weaponized against President Trump in order to coverup democrats and rino’s corruption? President Trump has been right on all of it. Funny how one President obeys the laws while so many others break them and yet who gets punished for them? Can’t wait to see the info on the rigged 2020 election! Not to mention all these people who say they did nothing wrong. Well I say most of them committed treason one way or other. They are now going to be exposed so buckle up and get your popcorn by the gallons ready for the big show. They can run but not a one can hide anymore. I would distance myself from all the criminals before it’s to late. You all just don’t understand just how deep these people went to cover up their crimes and dishonesty. I don’t care if you are in a top position or lowest anyone involved is about to be exposed on a world stage. American have been made fools of by these criminals for years. Time to put the shoe on the other foot. Has President Trump has always said let’s follow the money.
And Obama liked young boys and he was on the airplane and pedo Island with Epstein. And Bill and Hillary Clinton were there also. This lawyer should have to explain just what she had going on with the worst pedophile ever to be convicted and he would not have lived very long in prison for some reason the inmates don’t care for pedophiles they tend to get dead fairly quick. And you just got to love the way they think.