Here we go again. Another Democrat insider tangled up in the Jeffrey Epstein mess—and somehow, still sitting pretty. CNN just dropped a bombshell report showing that Kathy Ruemmler, Obama’s former White House counsel and now the top lawyer at Goldman Sachs, was tight with Epstein. We’re talking over 100 emails and more than 50 scheduled meetings between 2014 and 2019. That’s years after Epstein was a convicted sex offender.

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t just business. Epstein leaned on Ruemmler like a public relations crutch. According to CNN, when the Washington Post was about to run a piece calling on Congress to investigate him, Epstein wrote that Ruemmler helped him craft a response—he even called it the “Ruemmler proposal.” That’s not just a passing acquaintance. That’s damage control from someone inside the Obama brain trust.

It gets worse. In one of their emails, Ruemmler brushed off a Daily Beast article about Epstein’s victims as a “novella of rehash crap.” Real compassionate, huh? Of course, now that the heat’s on, she says she regrets ever knowing him. Convenient.

And while she claims she didn’t “represent” Epstein or get paid, she won’t say if she helped write media statements or gave him PR advice. That’s dodging, plain and simple. Not to mention, they chatted about celebrity dinners, gossiped about current events, and Epstein even helped book her beauty appointments. Totally normal behavior with a registered sex offender, right?

And now we know why Democrats never released the Epstein files when President Biden was in power. They didn’t want to implicate Barack Obama. They were afraid it would show just how cozy top Obama officials were with the convicted pedophile and rapist.

Others in Epstein’s orbit—like Larry Summers and Prince Andrew—have paid a price for their connections. But Ruemmler? She’s still sitting in her cushy office at Goldman Sachs, untouched.

Funny how Democrat elites always seem to skate by while the rest of us get lectures about “accountability.” If you want to see how deep this rabbit hole goes, watch the video to see what we’re talking about.

Share