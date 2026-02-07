Patriotic Viral News

JACK SKIDMORE
13h

Media also ignores that while Obama was departing mainly Hispanic Catholics, he was bringing in millions of Muslims from around the world. That net result was his goal.

Autumn
12h

don't forget, I think it was in 2015 when Obama gave Homan the highest medal of service award!!! exactly for his department of Homeland security leadership and work!!

