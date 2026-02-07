The media had no problem looking the other way when Obama was deporting illegal immigrants by the millions—but now they want to clutch their pearls when Trump enforces the same laws? Please.

Let’s get one thing straight: under Barack Obama, ICE didn’t just sit quietly at the border sipping coffee. They were out in the streets, raiding homes, pulling people over, even in sanctuary cities like Chicago. Don’t believe it? Go watch PBS’s own “Lost in Detention” from 2011. A woman got deported after a traffic stop in Illinois. So much for “humane.”

And where were the street protests? The activist mobs? Nowhere. Why? Because the media wasn’t interested in stirring up outrage when their golden boy was in charge. Under Obama, local governments actually cooperated with ICE. That’s what led to the rise of sanctuary cities—some Democrat-run areas started passing laws to *block* that cooperation.

This MAHA doctor’s viral video not only confirms the COVID pandemic was built on lies…

But he’s holding undeniable proof the next “PLANDEMIC” is starting now.



Before it comes for your family SEE HIS MESSAGE HERE.



P.S. The new “Plandemic” will kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026. View the 2 signs of disease - and how to protect yourself here.

And let’s kill the myth that Obama only deported “bad guys.” According to The Washington Post in 2016, nearly 60% of deportees had criminal records—but that means 40% didn’t. And when you bring in the numbers, Obama deported over 5 million people if you include border returns. That’s more than any other president.

What about lawlessness? Under Trump, the media screamed about “illegal” detentions. But the facts show that wrongful ICE arrests under Trump were actually fewer than under Obama. Economist John Lott reported a 0.0067% error rate under Trump versus a higher rate under Obama. And the death rate in ICE custody? Lower under Trump.

And here’s the kicker: 74% of Obama-era deportations didn’t even involve a judge. So much for due process.

This isn’t about immigration. It’s about the media and Democrats playing favorites. Obama ran a deportation machine and the press gave him a standing ovation. Trump enforces the law, and they call it tyranny.

The media doesn’t want you to see this old video from when Barack Obama was president. He explains why he thinks its right to deport illegal aliens and has an answer to leftist immigrant activist groups who want him to stop.

Share