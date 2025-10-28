Gavin Newsom wants to be your president. Yes, the same guy who turned California into a high-tax, crime-ridden, tent-filled disaster zone now thinks he’s ready for the big leagues—just maybe not *yet*.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Newsom finally admitted what we’ve all known for years: he’s got his eye on 2028. When asked if he’s considering a run for the White House, Newsom said, “Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise.” Oh, how refreshing—Gavin Newsom not lying for once.

But don’t get too excited, Democrats. He’s still playing the “maybe I will, maybe I won’t” game. “Fate will determine that,” he added, like he’s some sort of humble monk waiting for a vision from above instead of a career politician plotting his next move since 2010.

Here’s what’s really going on: Newsom is term-limited in California. He’s done as governor after this term, and let’s be honest, most Californians are more than ready to show him the door. So now, with his state spiraling from sky-high homelessness, failing public schools, and businesses fleeing faster than you can say “gas tax,” Newsom is looking for a new gig. And what better gig than president, right?

He’s already been on a warm-up tour—swinging through early primary states like South Carolina, launching a podcast (because of course he did), and turning his social media into a full-on troll factory. His posts now mimic Trump’s Truth Social style, all caps and drama, as if yelling will distract people from the mess he’s left behind.

Newsom also brought up his SAT score—960, in case you’re wondering—while trying to paint himself as an underdog. “The idea that a guy who got 960 on his SAT, that still struggles to read scripts… the idea that you would even throw that out is, in and of itself, extraordinary,” he said.

Okay, but maybe we’re not dying for another smooth-talking California liberal who can’t read scripts and thinks wrecking a state qualifies him to run the country.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is also teasing a 2028 run. So just imagine the Democratic primary: Kamala vs. Gavin. The cringe writes itself.

Newsom is also pushing a wild new scheme in California to *undo* the state’s independent redistricting commission—because when Democrats lose, they don’t fix their policies, they try to rig the system. He’s backing Proposition 50, a move to redraw congressional districts mid-decade to cancel out any advantage Republicans might gain. He says it’s about “democracy” and “the rule of law,” but let’s be real—it’s about power, plain and simple.

He even took a jab at Trump, saying it’s about “what the Founding Fathers lived and died for… not the rule of Don.” Cute line, Gavin, but maybe sit this one out until you learn how to run a state without people fleeing it by the millions.

But hey, don’t take our word for it. Want to hear what Newsom says *has to happen first* before he makes his big 2028 move?

Watch the video and see what he says for yourself:

Share