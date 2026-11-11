This week, the Treasury Secretary of the United States had to move out of his own home and onto a military base, because Iran wants him dead.

The same day, the man New Jersey just elected to Congress went on national television and couldn’t bring himself to call Iran an adversary.

Adam Hamawy won New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District one week ago. On Tuesday night, he sat down on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” and anchor Pamela Brown asked him the easiest question in foreign policy.

“Do you see Iran as the adversary?”

“I see that we pushed them into a fight,” Hamawy said.

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Brown tried again. He told her, “We’re making adversaries when we should be making friends.”

So Brown reminded him what Iran’s leaders have been chanting for more than four decades.

“They’ve been saying ‘death to America’ for decades,” she said.

“We’ve been saying ‘death to Iran’ for decades, as well,” Hamawy answered.

Then Brown pointed out that Iran has killed a lot of Americans.

“And we’ve killed a lot of them, as well,” he said.

Asked about Israel, Hamawy said America “was pushed into this war by Israel.” He called the war “illegal and immoral.”

He did allow that Iran’s government is a “dictatorship” and “authoritarian,” then suggested America’s own actions had made it more radical. Asked again to just say where he stands, he said, “I’m saying that that doesn’t help us.”

Brown kept pressing, and Hamawy never answered the question.

According to reports Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved from his Georgetown home onto a military base for his own protection. Bessent runs Operation Economic Outcast, the sanctions campaign squeezing Iran’s economy, and officials say that has made him one of the regime’s top targets. They say Iran’s plots against American targets have reached “a more advanced stage.”

The same week, the Justice Department announced terrorism charges against three Iranian nationals accused of involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States.

That’s who Hamawy thinks we should be making friends with.

And when he says “we’ve killed a lot of them, as well,” remember who has been burying whom.

In 1983, Iran-backed Hezbollah bombed the Marine barracks in Beirut and killed 241 American servicemen. The U.S. government says Iranian-backed militias killed 603 American troops in Iraq. And according to the Pentagon, 18 Americans have died this year in the war against Iran.

Asked about all of that, the congressman-elect said “we’ve been saying ‘death to Iran’” too.

Hamawy is a former Army surgeon who volunteered in Gaza during Israel’s war with Hamas. On the campaign trail, he called for ending U.S. military aid to Israel and opposed American support for Iron Dome, the system that shoots down rockets fired at Israeli cities.

There’s more in his past. In 1995, Hamawy testified on behalf of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “Blind Sheikh,” who was later convicted of plotting terrorist attacks in New York City. In the 1990s, he volunteered in Bosnia with the Benevolence International Foundation, a charity the U.S. government later shut down as a front for al-Qaida.

His campaign’s answer to questions about that history has been to call them “desperate,” “absurd” and “gross and bigoted.”

Republicans in Congress saw this coming. Earlier this year, several warned that Hamawy should be kept off sensitive committees if he won. “There is no way [Hamawy] can have a security clearance,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote. “National security risk.”

Democrat leaders have mostly ducked questions about him. House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries congratulated him on his win.

Come January, Jeffries’ party controls the House, and that means Democrats decide where Hamawy sits. They could put him on Armed Services, Foreign Affairs or Intelligence, the committees that get classified briefings on the war with Iran, the threats against Americans and the plots against men like Scott Bessent.

Jeffries hasn’t said where he’ll put him.

Bessent isn’t backing down. A Treasury spokesperson said he “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats.”

Adam Hamawy takes his seat in Congress on Jan. 3.

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