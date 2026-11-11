Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Danielle pentecost's avatar
Danielle pentecost
8h

Iran is our adversary, he needs to read his Bible

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graceythecat's avatar
graceythecat
8h

no doubt it is past time, save America by voting Republican or get communist democrats, that think they are kings, with “rules and laws for thee, but not for me”, that do not want voter ID so they can cheat on elections, that do not believe “all men are created equal”, that are Godless supporters of the iranian death cult, do the bidding of china shutting down data centers in America, they hate Donald Trump so much they eat their own feces, claiming illegal border insurgents are emigrants, using stolen money from American taxpayers for their own purposes, committing fraud, weaponizing illegal border insurgents with CDL truck driving licenses, that have a record of killing Americans just to name a few; Lizbeth Medina, Anya Varfolomeev, Nikolay Osokin, Dacara Thompson, Nate Baker, Laken Riley, Fletcher Harris, Skylar Provenza, Ivory Smith, Alex Wise Jr, Katie Abraham, Jocelyn Nungaray, Jennifer Ann Morton, and possibly more….democrats are liars, hate Americans, aiding and abetting illegal border insurgents, trans gender groomers, pedophiles, antifa, drug cartels, human trafficking, murderers, rapists, money launderers, defunding police, defunding ICE, defunding TSA, and supports communists to destroy America, therefore voting for any democrat for any office is a vote to destroy America. Period!

Only the really stupid and lazy, and illegal fake voter ballots, vote for this bunch.

rid America of these saboteurs of FREEDOM

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