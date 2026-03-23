Benjamin Netanyahu stood at his podium this week, and with the calm delivery of a professor handing you a failing grade, essentially told the Christian world: your faith is nice, but it won’t save you.

Not in those exact words, of course. Bibi’s too polished for that. But when the Israeli Prime Minister starts quoting historians who argue that Jesus Christ holds no advantage over Genghis Khan in the grand ledger of history — well, you don’t need a decoder ring to figure out the message.

This all unfolded during a speech where Netanyahu was already playing defense. Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent had just quit and dropped a resignation letter claiming Iran posed no real threat to America and that the U.S. got dragged into conflict because of “pressure from Israel” and its “powerful American lobby.”

Netanyahu fired back with a line that was actually pretty good:

“Does anyone really think someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on. President Trump always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America and what is also good for future generations.”

Fair point. Trump doesn’t take marching orders from anybody — the man fired his own cabinet members like he was still hosting The Apprentice. That part of the speech? Solid. Smart, even.

And here’s where it gets uncomfortable.

The Part That Set People Off

Netanyahu pivoted into a philosophical detour, citing Will Durant’s 1968 book The Lessons of History. He framed it as a warning about naivety in a dangerous world. Sounds reasonable enough — until you hear what he actually said:

“History proves that, unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good. Aggression will overcome moderation.”

Read that again. The leader of the Jewish state — a man who depends on evangelical Christian support like a plant depends on sunlight — just stood in front of the world and paraphrased a book that says goodness loses, evil wins, and Christ is no better positioned than a Mongolian warlord who stacked skulls for fun.

The Durant book itself goes even harder. It flat-out says history offers no evidence for a benevolent God, that nature “has no prejudice in favor of Christ as against Genghis Khan,” and that the universe treats morality like background noise. Durant called Christianity “essentially Manichaean” and said there’s no guarantee the good spirit wins.

Netanyahu didn’t just cite this book. He endorsed it. He called Durant “one of the greatest writers of the 20th century — someone that I admire a lot.”

Now look — Netanyahu’s broader point wasn’t crazy. Democracies do need to be strong. Weakness invites aggression. That’s basic realism, and most conservatives agree with it. Trump himself has said as much a hundred different ways: peace through strength, not peace through wishful thinking.

But there’s a canyon-sized difference between “we need to be strong” and “history proves that righteousness doesn’t matter.” One is Reagan. The other is Nietzsche. And Netanyahu wandered dangerously close to the wrong side of that line.

Tens of millions of American Christians support Israel. They send money. They lobby Congress. They show up at rallies. They do this because they believe — deeply, in their bones — that moral truth matters and that God’s hand moves through history. Netanyahu just quoted a guy who called that belief naive and unsupported by evidence.

That’s not diplomacy. That’s biting the hand that feeds you and then asking for seconds.

Trump won’t lose sleep over this. He’s focused on Iran, on deals, on results. But the evangelical base? They notice things like this. They file it away. And the next time someone in Washington asks why we’re writing another check to Jerusalem, the goodwill account might be running a little low.

Netanyahu is a survivor — maybe the greatest political survivor of his generation. But even survivors make mistakes. And telling your most loyal friends that their savior is historically irrelevant ranks somewhere between “unforced error” and “political malpractice.”

Strength matters. Nobody’s arguing otherwise. But if you really believe that evil overcomes good and the universe doesn’t care, maybe don’t say it out loud while sixty million Christians are holding your umbrella.

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