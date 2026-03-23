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Patriotic Viral News

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Res Publius's avatar
Res Publius
12hEdited

We will soon be celebrating a resurrection of a Jew Who allowed Himself to be killed by Jews & Gentiles alike to pay a debt He didn’t owe to cover the price we couldn’t. I will still pray to my Heavenly Father for the Jewish people, in Jesus name. But the Prime Minister needs more faith in the historical God of his people. I hope he finds it.

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F.R. Bruce's avatar
F.R. Bruce
10h

The Christ Jesus, is King. He is firmly in control.

Remember; all things lead to Christ!!

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