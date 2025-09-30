Liberals despise President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance because they have innate human characteristics that leftists lack. Trump and Vance are decent and kind men at their core. They actually care about the American people and feel a deep sense of commitment to us.

It drives the political left batty because they lack the charm, wit, intelligence, and gravitas that Trump and Vance possess. At their speeches and rallies, they are able to connect with everyday, hardworking Americans in a way that Democrats can’t begin to imagine. Democrat politicians (and RINOs) passionately hate their own constituents and they don’t even try to hide it.

It’s been an extremely rough month for MAGA supporters. The violent murder of our friend Charlie Kirk at the hands of a Democrat voter shook us all. Many are still grieving, while anxiously waiting for the feds to crack down on the domestic terrorists walking around freely.

JD Vance went to an event in Concord, NC, this week, to promote the Trump administration’s crackdown on violent crime in American cities. He condemned the Democrats’ violent political rhetoric that led to another attack on an ICE facility this week.

That’s heavy stuff, but a lighthearted moment happened during the event that we wanted to share with you. Watch JD’s reaction to a question from a local boy at the event. Then try to imagine any elected Democrat in that same situation:

