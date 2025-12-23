UAE SWAT Challenge is a tactical policing competition that happens in Dubai every year in February. Nations from around the world send their most elite tactical police units to compete in the prestigious event. The winning teams can take home cash prizes and bragging rights.

2025 marked the biggest participation year in this annual competition’s history. 87 SWAT teams from 48 countries arrived to vie for the title of the best SWAT operators in the world. Police units from as far away as China, Mexico, Belize, and Cameroon came to compete. (America did not send a team.)

The competitions include an assault event with precision shooting, an obstacle course, an officer rescue event, a vertical tower and climbing assault, and a tactical operations challenge. SWAT teams from Dubai and Kazakhstan took home the top trophies in the 2025 competition.

But it’s the elite SWAT team that Chile fielded for the contest that everyone can’t stop talking about. They sent a five-person team of… uh… warriors… to test their mettle against the other nations.

Things hit a bit of a snag when the inclusive, all-girl SWAT team hit the very first obstacle. You really have to watch this for yourself to get a sense of what happened.

Check it out:

