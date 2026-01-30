Kevin O’Leary may be best known for handing out business advice and brutal honesty on Shark Tank, but this week he dove headfirst into the political shark tank that is CNN—and boy, did he come armed. During a segment on *Newsnight*, O’Leary found himself across the table from liberal commentator Tiffany Cross, who decided it was a great night to accuse federal law enforcement officers of being literal White supremacists. You know, just your standard Tuesday on cable news.

It all started with a discussion about a tragic incident in Minneapolis involving the Border Patrol. Instead of sticking to the facts, Cross took a hard turn into conspiracy territory, claiming the reason we haven’t seen much from the Proud Boys lately is that, wait for it, “a lot of them are likely made ICE officers.” That’s not a quote from The Onion or satire. She said it. On live television. With a straight face.

O’Leary, clearly stunned like the rest of America, asked the obvious question: “Did you just say ICE officers are militia?” Cross doubled down as if she was reading from a QAnon Reddit thread, insisting that ICE agents adopt “a lot of the ideology, a lot of the tactics, a lot of the violent tactics, a lot of the wearing masks.” Because apparently in Leftist logic, a government-issued uniform might as well be a white hood.

When O’Leary called out the absurdity of the claim, Cross did what liberals do best when cornered by facts: she compared ICE to the Gestapo. That’s right, the same agency charged with removing violent criminals and protecting our border is now, in the mind of the radical Left, a reincarnation of Nazi secret police.

Even CNN host Abby Phillip, no bastion of conservatism herself, had to step in and pump the brakes. She reminded Cross there was no actual evidence behind her Proud Boys-turned-ICE agents fantasy. But facts, of course, are just speed bumps on the highway of progressive delusion.

Then came the real kicker. Cross claimed ICE agents have White supremacist tattoos. When O’Leary asked her to clarify whether she was really accusing federal law enforcement of being White supremacists, she didn’t flinch: “Yes. White supremacists, federal officers.” Her evidence? “Eyes, ears, and logic.” Translation: zero.

At this point, the segment had devolved into a game of “How many baseless accusations can you cram into one airwave?” Cross even tried to personally attack O’Leary, calling him part of a cult. Because when you can’t win an argument, just start flinging playground insults. It’s the Democrat playbook. Step 1: Accuse everyone of racism. Step 2: When cornered, shout louder. Step 3: Cry “cult” and hope no one notices the lack of evidence.

This entire fiasco is just the latest example of how deeply unhinged the Left has become. When law enforcement officers are smeared as White supremacists without a shred of proof, and even CNN hosts start looking like the reasonable ones, you know we’ve crossed into clown world.

Let’s not forget, this kind of rhetoric isn’t just misguided—it’s dangerous. These are the same people who claimed to “defund the police” while hiding behind gated communities and private security. They demonize ICE for doing their jobs, all while ignoring the flood of illegal immigration that threatens the safety and stability of our communities.

But the bigger picture here is even worse. These baseless smears are part of a coordinated effort by the Left to delegitimize every institution that doesn’t bend the knee to their ideology. Law enforcement, the military, the courts—if they won’t serve the radical agenda, they get painted as bigots and fascists. It’s ideological warfare dressed up as social justice.

Luckily, people like Kevin O’Leary still have the guts to call it what it is: garbage. And thankfully, under President Trump’s renewed leadership, we’re seeing a return to law, order, and common sense. The days of letting unhinged radicals rewrite reality on national television are numbered. The American people are waking up—and they’re not buying what Tiffany Cross is selling.

