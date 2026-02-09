Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
11h

Mock them until they cry and then mock them for crying.

Reply
Share
Lisa N Mellinger's avatar
Lisa N Mellinger
11h

Truth!!!!

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture