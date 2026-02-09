Elizabeth Warren just got steamrolled on live TV, and it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person.

During a Capitol Hill hearing, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent flipped the script on the Massachusetts senator—and then ran it through a shredder. Warren tried to corner Bessent on President Trump calling the so-called “affordability crisis” a hoax. But Bessent didn’t flinch. Instead, he calmly explained that yes, there’s a crisis—one *created* by Warren and Joe Biden. Not Trump.

Bessent said, “It was you and President Biden who destroyed the buying power of the American people.” Boom. Game over.

Warren, somehow still thinking she had the upper hand, then tried to grill Bessent about a joke Trump made over the weekend. The president had joked about suing his Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh if he didn’t lower interest rates. Warren, being Warren, took it completely seriously and asked Bessent if he could promise that Warsh wouldn’t be investigated by the DOJ.

Bessent’s reply? “That is up to the president.” Translation: nice try, Senator, but no one’s playing your game.

Then came the knockout punch. Bessent said the president jokes about a lot of things, including Warren herself. “The President also made a joke about you that I won’t repeat,” Bessent said with a smirk. Warren admitted, “Yes, he did.” Bessent fired back, “It got a lot of laughs.” That’s how you handle a grandstanding senator.

And as if that wasn’t enough, when Warren brought up Bessent’s previous comments about tariffs causing inflation, he admitted his predictions aren’t always right—after all, he once thought *she* would be the Democrat nominee. Talk about self-deprecating humor with a dagger attached.

Scott Bessent didn’t just testify—he held a masterclass in how to shut down nonsense.

