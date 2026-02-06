Patriotic Viral News

Sam Dehne
6h

Humor is 1 thing. Treachery is at a different level.

walz is treachery personified.. even less masculinely than hillery.

Tar & Feathers for life is too good for walz AND HIS ILK.

AND CONFISCATION OF ALL HIS ILL-GOTTEN MONEY AND BELONGINGS...

TO BE RETURNED TO AMERICAN CITIZENS.

Sam Dehne
6h

SENATOR KENNEDY = MODERN DAY WILL ROGERS!

