NYC radio host Charlamagne tha God actually told the truth for a change when he revealed the “biggest problem with Democrats” today. Even better? Charlamagne was talking 2028 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg when doing so!

Buttigieg, the disastrous former Transportation Secretary under President Joe Biden, appeared on Charlamagne’s “The Breakfast Club” radio show and the host let him hear it.

“My biggest problem with Democrats is it’s like everything they’re saying now, you should have been saying two, three years ago. Like, we’ve been saying Democrats was cowards,” Charlamagne said. “So yeah, yes, y’all should have been toughened up. Jake Tapper with ‘The Original Sin’ — and you read that book, and you see everybody knew that Biden was too old to run, but nobody said anything.”

Dark Money, Biden’s Cancer, and a Conspiracy Theory They’re Dying to Bury

Charlamagne’s criticism comes as the Democrats are suddenly realizing that they at least need to PRETEND like they care about the things voters care about if they hope to ever win another election again.

“Now everybody wants to speak up. His press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, saying she’s an independent now,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘Yo, why weren’t y’all saying this two, three years ago?’ All these things that y’all are saying, we the people had been saying.”

Buttigieg pushed back, arguing that Democrats have remained “consistent” on policy, but said they do need to be more “tough” if they want to compete with Republicans, completely missing the point of what Charlamagne was saying!

Watch the video here to see Charlamagne hitting the nail on the head.

Share