Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebekah O'Neill's avatar
Rebekah O'Neill
2h

The only way to avoid the crushing grief and unimaginable loss experienced by Logan Federico's and Iryna Zarutska's families is to vote out all of the soulless, evil communists and their diabolical, pro-crime policies!! Don't sit on your hands. Don't expect others to vote on your behalf. Get to the poll and vote like your life and the lives of those you love depend on it. Your vote is the only thing holding back the communist calculated chaos!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
2h

Typical Democrat "leadership." Bunch of cowards terrified of being called racist and losing their careers to entitled liberals and soft on crime stance. My heart goes out to Mr. Federico and thousands of other parents of victims to this radical, senseless, left wing posture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture