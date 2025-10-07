The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing this week on victims of violent crime from Charlotte, NC. The hearing was in part related to the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska in August at the hands of a career criminal. She was stabbed on a train for being white. Her killer has a lengthy rap sheet, but wasn’t in prison where he belonged because the communist Democrat Party is pro-crime.

This is a point that’s difficult for normal Americans to wrap their heads around. The Democrat Party has shifted so far to the left that it is now a full-blown communist party. They’re no longer the slightly ridiculous “socialism lite” party that existed when Bill Clinton was in office.

They are communists and they are hell-bent on the destruction of America. They are not “soft on crime.” They are pro-crime. They want our sons and daughters to be murdered because high murder rates are destabilizing to the country.

Are You Making the #1 RMD Mistake?

Most retirees take Required Minimum Distributions in cash. That means more taxes for Washington - and less for you. But IRS Code 408(m)(3) gives you another option.How To Avoid The RMD Trap

One father who testified before the Judiciary Committee this week has now been pushed too far. Steve Federico’s daughter, Logan, was a beautiful 22-year-old college student. One of the Democrat communists on the committee tried to deliberately provoke Federico by “mistakenly” calling his daughter Iryna.

Democrats don’t even bother to learn the names of the victims of their policies. The victims are irrelevant to them because focusing on the victims doesn’t matter to the revolution.

Watch Steve Federico’s incredible testimony as he goes off on these politicians to their faces:

Share