Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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graceythecat's avatar
graceythecat
10h

grant him a free ride inside a chipper shredder

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Carole Burley's avatar
Carole Burley
9h

Does he have an attorney? If so, the attorney should know that the case has no merit.

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