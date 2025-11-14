Someone raised a great point on X this week. Charlie Kirk was the only person who could walk into the White House at any time and let President Donald Trump know exactly how the MAGA base feels about any policy position. With Charlie gone, Trump is now listening to the donor class that wants to destroy America with mass immigration. How else would you explain the horrible messaging from the White House over the past couple weeks?

It’s gotten so bad that many are wondering if the President Trump we voted for has been replaced with a shorter, fatter clone of Donald Trump.

Consider this absolute crap smorgasbord of about-face policies that the Trump White House, including Short Fat Trump himself, has proposed in just the past few days:

Ever get that feeling — “don’t go down that street”?

That’s what this economy feels like right now.

Listen to it. Move your money to safety while you still can.

50-year mortgages to enslave our children in permanent debt peonage to the banks for their entire lives. Flooding American universities and colleges with 600,000 Chinese spies every year. Bringing in more skanky H-1B visa workers than ever before to replace American workers and drive down wages even further. And handing out citizenship papers to more legal immigrants than any prior administration in American history.

WHAT THE F%#$!!!???

Sorry. These policies enrage me so much that they’re giving me Tourette’s of the Keyboard.

The real President Trump banned H-1B visas and other guest worker visa programs during the pandemic. Joe Biden immediately reinstated them after the 2020 election was stolen.

And now we have President Trump trying to sell this load of manure to the American people:

“We have plenty of talented people” Ingraham said, to which Trump responded “no you don’t. No you don’t.”

“You can’t take someone off the unemployment line and say ‘I’m gonna put you in a factory and we’re gonna make missiles’”, he said.

Trump’s remarks created an immediate firestorm among his supporters.

“Even if it were true that we don’t have enough talented people in this country, which it isn’t, that would be all the more reason to stop importing foreigners,” wrote the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. “We need to train up our own people. Give actual Americans a shot. America is for Americans.”

Actor Kevin Sorbo posted, “What an atrocious thing to say. This will cost republicans the midterms.”

And pollster Mark Mitchell wrote, “Why does Trump 47 insult his base? This isn’t the first time.”

Kudos to Laura Ingraham for pushing back against this nonsense. By the way, when Laura Ingraham comes across as more of an America First diehard than whoever this President Trump clone is, they’ve really jumped the shark.

Oh, and here’s another thing. Before you dismiss any discussion of body doubles, take a good look at that video above. I’ve met Laura Ingraham a couple of times. She’s 5’5” tall. The real Donald Trump is 6’4” tall. I guarantee she’s not sitting in a booster seat for that interview. So, why are the two of them the same height? That’s all I’m sayin’.

If the administration would freeze all immigration for a few years and deport 10 million illegal aliens, America’s housing problem would solve itself in a very short time. The visa programs are all scams to undercut American wages. Everyone knows this. But bringing in hordes of foreign workers hurts everyone because they gobble up housing.

The cheap visa workers then bring in their elderly parents, who immediately go on Social Security to support themselves. The idea that these illiterate H-1Bs are doing highly technical work that Americans can’t handle is just nonsense. We know from public records that have come to light over the past six months that companies are bringing in 7-11 clerks and janitors. Meanwhile, American kids can’t find jobs at all.

And then, here’s DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, in case your head hasn’t already exploded with rage:

Oh, goodie! Maybe if they get their citizenship papers quickly enough, they’ll qualify for those $2,000 stimulus checks that no one asked for, while the rest of us can keep working to pay for this broken, fraudulent system!

Amazon just fired 30,000 Americans and applied for 10,000 H-1Bs to replace them. Exactly what technical skills do Americans lack at moving packages around warehouses that these foreign workers possess?

What is happening? When did “America First” suddenly transform back into “F You, America”?

If we knew that the plan was to destroy America and our children’s futures by flooding the country with hostile, cheap foreign workers, we could have all voted for the drunk sorority girl Kamala.

Do you know what President Trump needs to do, since he’s lost all touch with the people who put him in office? He needs to hold a big MAGA rally in a deep red state and invite 50,000 people.

Try pitching these dazzling policies of 50-year mortgages and stimulus checks and hordes of foreign replacement workers. Maybe the thundering “boos” from the crowd would wake him up.

If Trump doesn’t make a course correction quickly, the 2026 midterm elections are going to be a bloodbath in favor of the Democrats, and JD Vance is cooked in 2028.

Mr. President: No one voted for this crap.

Share