Many Americans are starting to wonder if our entire $38 trillion national debt was simply fraud committed by scumbag foreigners. If you subtract all the daycare fraud, Medicare fraud, H-1B visa fraud, and other federal systems that are being scammed by legal immigrants, would most Americans even have to pay income taxes?

After Nick Shirley exposed a massive, multi-billion-dollar Somali daycare fraud system in Minneapolis, other independent journalists started pounding the pavement in their home states. They’re looking into many federal programs across the country and finding that Americans are being ripped off at a staggering level. It seems like the fraud is coming from every direction except from the American people.

Sara Gonzalez decided to look into all of the booming tech companies in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area that are bringing in hordes of H-1B workers from India. What she found was extremely similar to the fraud that Nick Shirley found in Minneapolis.

Fake tech companies are registering their official business addresses at suburban homes. The businesses set up websites that are obviously fake when you look into them. Then, the business applies for dozens of H-1B workers from overseas. Gonzalez also finds empty office buildings that are supposedly “tech companies” with dozens of employees.

When she finally tracks down one of these fake foreign business owners, she manages to ask him just one question. He then calls 9-1-1 to report that he’s being harassed!

This is another video on par with Nick Shirley’s Somali fraud masterpiece. Check it out:

