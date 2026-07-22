Speaking to the crowd at the 2026 Essence Festival, Michelle Obama framed her 2008 campaign press coverage as a dismissive, appearance-obsessed barrage. According to her telling, reporters were endlessly distracted by her wardrobe, burying her substantive message under lines like, “She was wearing a purple sheath and she had on this pair of shoes.”

That narrative sounds compelling, but looking back at the actual record tells a vastly different story.

Take August 2007. Vogue ran a piece declaring her “The Natural.” Rather than fixating on her footwear, the profile dug into her core values, her relentless campaign efforts, and her intellectual substance.

The following month, Glamour put her on the cover with the headline, “Your Next First Lady?” Far from dismissing her, the magazine showered praise on her warmth, commanding presence, and “million-watt smile.” It was an unabashed celebration.

By April 2008, Stephen Colbert was on national television comparing her to Jackie Kennedy and calling her good-looking — a standard cultural compliment, hardly a sexist slight. And exactly a year later, The Guardian outright credited her with reshaping American culture, publishing the headline: “America’s new vogue for black fashion is all due to Michelle Obama.”

This is the very same press corps she now characterizes as reductive and dismissive.

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Adding a layer of deep irony to this grievance is her recent foray into publishing. She just released The Look Book, a commercial product dedicated entirely to her personal style. Standing on the Essence Festival stage, she lamented being reduced to her wardrobe — while simultaneously selling a book explicitly focused on that exact wardrobe. Those two realities simply cannot coexist without contradiction.

Megyn Kelly correctly pointed out in response to the festival remarks that intense fashion coverage is a byproduct of being a public figure with a distinctive style, not a unique penalty for race or gender. Remember the days-long media meltdown over Barack Obama’s tan suit in 2014? When prominent figures make deliberate aesthetic choices, the press notices. Michelle Obama made highly intentional fashion choices for years, ultimately building an incredibly lucrative brand around them.

The media establishment never dismissed her. Instead, they actively helped construct her public image, amplified her style, applauded her intellect, and provided a massive platform she continues to leverage today. She was never a victim of the press corps. She was its most successful beneficiary.

The audience at the Essence Festival deserved an honest accounting of that history, rather than a convenient revision.

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