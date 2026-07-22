Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Lois M McClurg's avatar
Lois M McClurg
13h

So true! She just likes and enjoys playing the victim card and wants sympathy due to how poorly as a black woman she is treated!

She’s a pathetic joke!

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Joseph Hunt's avatar
Joseph Hunt
13h

Why would they pay attention to her? She has no content. She’s a racist. She said she hated our country. She really ought to be deported along with her homosexual husband back to Kenya where he came from.

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