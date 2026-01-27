A new meme has exploded on the internet over the past few weeks. You’ve probably seen her on social media. Her name is Amelia. She’s a young cartoon British woman with purple hair. Amelia was originally created by the UK government to brainwash white British children into supporting mass immigration. And… hoo boy, has that backfired bigtime!

This meme might seem confusing to Americans, so here’s the backstory.

The British government built a video to brainwash children by helping them spot “right-wing extremism.” Amelia is one of the characters in the video game. She’s supposed to be a villain who is trying to lure young people into opposing mass immigration from the Third World to England.

Every child in England knows who Amelia is because of this game. And now the most savage meme creators on the internet are having a field day with this fictional character. Dozens of new memes of this purple-haired, patriotic British girl who opposes Pakistani grooming gangs raping British children are taking the internet by storm.

With AI getting better at creating these videos and cartoon images, some of these memes are true masterpieces. The British government’s creation of “right-wing extremist” Amelia has turned on them. She savages Keir Starmer, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and all the globalist sissies and tyrants who are ruining England.

If you haven’t met Amelia yet, this is the perfect introduction to this patriotic British nationalist girl:

