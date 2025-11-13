In today’s episode of “What in the Holy Hell Did I Just See?” progressive radio host Stephanie Miller posted a photo of herself literally — not metaphorically, not symbolically, not spiritually — literally kissing the sneakers of Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Yes. The sneakers. The ground-level foot casings. The democratic footwear.

And if you’re thinking, “Surely this is out of context,” let me assure you:

Nope.

No context would help.

Miller proudly uploaded the images on Sunday like a kid showing off a macaroni necklace, writing:

“Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it!”

A statement so enthusiastic you can practically hear her kneecaps cracking.

The reaction online? Imagine opening your refrigerator and seeing a raccoon eating a cheesecake.

That level of alarm.

That level of “Ma’am, are you okay?”

One user spoke for the entire human species:

“If you’re a human being who kisses the feet of another human being, you are an embarrassment to the human race.”

Another added, helpfully:

“Y’all know Jasmine Crockett’s feet STANK!!”

(We cannot confirm this. We also cannot unhear it.)

Then came the political takes, because of course:

“Politicians represent us. They are not to be ‘worshipped.’ And the fact that she allowed it tells you a lot.”

Translation: If your elected official lets you smooch their Nike soles like you’re blessing the Pope, maybe… just maybe… humility is not the vibe.

Someone else summarized the cultural anthropology perfectly:

“This is the type of thing only boomer liberal white women think is cool. Everyone else thinks you’re weird as s**t.”

Enter Libs of TikTok, stage right, megaphone in hand:

“CRINGE: Leftist radio host Stephanie Miller kissed the feet of Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett. These people are mental.”

And suddenly the photos went viral — not because people admired the gesture, but because the human race collectively whispered:

“I have seen enough internet for the week.”

Look, here’s the truth:

Kissing someone’s sneakers is not activism.

It’s not rebellion.

It’s not empowerment.

It’s a cry for help with a side of athlete’s foot exposure.

If I were reporting live from the scene, I’d probably say something like:

“Ladies and gentlemen, democracy is dying… but not before being lightly moisturized by Stephanie Miller’s lip gloss.”

In the end, nobody was harmed — except maybe Crockett’s shoe leather and Miller’s dignity. Both will need time to recover.

But one thing is now very, very clear:

Washington doesn’t need lobbyists — it needs disinfectant wipes.

