Liberal Talk Show Host Humiliates Herself – Pictures You Have to See to Believe
In today’s episode of “What in the Holy Hell Did I Just See?” progressive radio host Stephanie Miller posted a photo of herself literally — not metaphorically, not symbolically, not spiritually — literally kissing the sneakers of Rep. Jasmine Crockett.
Yes. The sneakers. The ground-level foot casings. The democratic footwear.
And if you’re thinking, “Surely this is out of context,” let me assure you:
Nope.
No context would help.
Miller proudly uploaded the images on Sunday like a kid showing off a macaroni necklace, writing:
“Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it!”
A statement so enthusiastic you can practically hear her kneecaps cracking.
The reaction online? Imagine opening your refrigerator and seeing a raccoon eating a cheesecake.
That level of alarm.
That level of “Ma’am, are you okay?”
One user spoke for the entire human species:
“If you’re a human being who kisses the feet of another human being, you are an embarrassment to the human race.”
Another added, helpfully:
“Y’all know Jasmine Crockett’s feet STANK!!”
(We cannot confirm this. We also cannot unhear it.)
Then came the political takes, because of course:
“Politicians represent us. They are not to be ‘worshipped.’ And the fact that she allowed it tells you a lot.”
Translation: If your elected official lets you smooch their Nike soles like you’re blessing the Pope, maybe… just maybe… humility is not the vibe.
Someone else summarized the cultural anthropology perfectly:
“This is the type of thing only boomer liberal white women think is cool. Everyone else thinks you’re weird as s**t.”
Enter Libs of TikTok, stage right, megaphone in hand:
“CRINGE: Leftist radio host Stephanie Miller kissed the feet of Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett. These people are mental.”
And suddenly the photos went viral — not because people admired the gesture, but because the human race collectively whispered:
“I have seen enough internet for the week.”
Look, here’s the truth:
Kissing someone’s sneakers is not activism.
It’s not rebellion.
It’s not empowerment.
It’s a cry for help with a side of athlete’s foot exposure.
If I were reporting live from the scene, I’d probably say something like:
“Ladies and gentlemen, democracy is dying… but not before being lightly moisturized by Stephanie Miller’s lip gloss.”
In the end, nobody was harmed — except maybe Crockett’s shoe leather and Miller’s dignity. Both will need time to recover.
But one thing is now very, very clear:
Washington doesn’t need lobbyists — it needs disinfectant wipes.
Some people just have no self respect
One should Never kiss the sneakers of Fake Ghetto Girls. You never know where those shoes have been!