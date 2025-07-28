President Donald Trump was speaking with reporters outside the White House on Friday when he delivered an update that reveals whether or not former President Barack Obama will ACTUALLY be held accountable for his allegedly treasonous acts surrounding Russiagate.

President Trump revealed to reporters that Barack Obama might actually be SHIELDED from prosecution – even for crimes he committed to betray the country he was supposed to be serving.

Earlier in the week Trump said that Obama was the “ringleader” behind the Russiagate hoax and that he could face “very severe consequences” for “treason.”

“Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him, and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them: Comey, Clapper, the whole group,” Trump said.

But in his recent update, Trump made it clear that it’s incredibly unlikely Obama himself will actually be held accountable.

“He’s done criminal acts, there’s no question about it, but he has immunity,” Trump said suggesting that the Presidential Immunity ruling that went in Trump’s favor protecting presidents from being prosecuted for “official acts committed as president” also protects Obama.

“He owes me big. Obama owes me big!” Trump added.

Last time I checked, TREASON doesn’t count as an official act and personally I think if Trump’s DOJ doesn’t take on the “ring-leader” it’s just going to happen again.

If Democrats realize they can rig elections to become president and then be protected from being prosecuted for doing so, then what the hell is stopping them from doing it over and over?

Watch the video here to see Trump’s update on Obama’s future.

