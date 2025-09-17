The mask slipped in the Senate Judiciary Committee today. During FBI Director Kash Patel’s testimony, Sen. Chuck Grassley revealed bombshell whistleblower documents on “Operation Arctic Frost” — the Biden regime’s secret 2022 scheme to cripple Donald Trump’s comeback and kneecap the conservative movement.

Arctic Frost wasn’t some routine counterintelligence probe. It was a political hit list — and Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was on it. Along with 91 other conservative groups, TPUSA was targeted as part of the FBI’s plan to freeze out the “Bad Orange Man.” The name itself was an inside joke. An “Arctic Frost” is a type of mandarin. Orange. The arrogance is staggering.

Grassley laid it out plainly: “It wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle to improperly investigate the entire Republican apparatus.” Translation: Obama’s FBI never died, it just grew meaner.

The timeline is as dirty as it gets. In April 2022, when it became obvious Trump was eyeing another run, the FBI began coordinating illegally with the White House. Arctic Frost was their insurance policy. If Trump pulled the trigger, they’d unload the lawfare machine. Sure enough, on August 7, Trump teased a “big announcement” at CPAC. On August 8, Jack Smith sent armed agents to raid Mar-a-Lago with orders broad enough to kill Trump or his family if they resisted. That’s how far they were willing to go.

And it didn’t stop there. Biden’s lawyers coordinated with Alvin Bragg in New York, Fani Willis in Georgia, and DOJ prosecutors in Washington. Every case, every indictment, every subpoena traces back to Arctic Frost. More than 1,000 Trump supporters were raided and harassed in its wake. I was interrogated twice. They had my emails, my texts, everything. At one point they even asked if I laundered money for Trump. If that’s true, I must have hidden it in the cup holders of my minivan.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch got a subpoena. Charlie Kirk likely did too, though he never said it publicly. But now we know for sure. Arctic Frost was election interference at the highest level, run by partisan FBI agents desperate to stop Trump.

