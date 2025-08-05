Just a day after announcing that she would NOT be running for Governor of California in 2026, former Vice President Kamala Harris announced she is publishing a book about her 2024 election loss.

Harris announced the new memoir titled “107 Days” which she claimed would give readers a “behind-the-scenes look” at the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.

Considering that Kamala was one of the least popular presidential candidates in 2020, arguably THE least popular vice president ever from 2021 to 2024, and ran a disastrous presidential campaign in 2024, it’s safe to NOBODY asked for this book to be a thing.

Here is exactly what I would want to know

Still Kamala claims that she’s spent a lot of time since leaving office “pulling [her] thoughts together” to write this book which, in all actuality, she probably didn’t even write.

Of course it’s doubtful that Harris will mention how exactly she came to be the Democratic nominee in the first place, after the Democrats “assaulted democracy” by forcing President Joe Biden out of the race and installing her as his replacement, despite the fact that Biden got more than 14 million votes in the primary… and she got… NONE.

She ALSO likely won’t mention the fact that the main reason she’s writing this book while delaying her return to politics is because she’s STILL in debt from her 2024 presidential bid after burning through a record-breaking $1.2 billion in only four months, as she said, the “shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

Kamala blew through the massive war chest by paying MILLIONS to celebrities like Oprah and Beyonce to endorse her, which left her campaign $20 million debt.

Now, donors won’t touch her, so she’s shilling a pointless book with the hopes of conning those who once supported her into giving her MORE cash.

Watch the video below to see how Kamala sells her memoir to the people, but first take our funny poll.

