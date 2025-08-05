Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracey Neil Esch's avatar
Tracey Neil Esch
6d

No! GO AWAY WITH OBAMA AND SOROS,ETC! MAGA!🥰😇

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
turdbreath's avatar
turdbreath
6d

Kamala's knees just aren't what they used to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture