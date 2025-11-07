What do you get when you mix a power-hungry judge, a rogue special counsel, and a Justice Department drunk on its own authority? You get Arctic Frost—the scandal that’s blowing the lid off a massive abuse of power. And at the dirty center of it all? Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee who might be heading from the bench straight into a courtroom—this time as a defendant.

Here’s the short version: While President Trump was getting ready to win back the White House, Biden’s Justice Department was busy pulling one of the sleaziest moves in American history. Special Counsel Jack Smith secretly subpoenaed phone records of at least ten Republican senators. That’s right—sitting U.S. senators. And who helped him cover it all up? Judge Boasberg, who slapped a gag order on the whole thing so the public would never know.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz were both targeted. Graham was livid, saying this violated the U.S. Constitution. Cruz didn’t mince words either—he called for Boasberg to be impeached.

Then whistleblower Mike Benz stepped in with the receipts. He listed three federal crimes Boasberg may have committed:

1. Depriving senators of their rights under color of law.

2. Obstructing Congress by keeping them in the dark.

3. Conspiring to deny constitutional protections.

This wasn’t just some legal misstep. This was a calculated attack on our democracy, aimed at silencing opposition and rigging the system during an election year.

Now that Trump’s back in the Oval Office, the script has flipped. Attorney General Pam Bondi has the green light to drag this mess into the sunlight. And if Boasberg broke the law, he better lawyer up.

Watch the video to see how deep this corruption really goes.

