If you ever needed proof that the justice system has gone completely off the rails thanks to leftist ideology, look no further than Louisville, Kentucky. A violent criminal just had his prison sentence cut nearly in half — not because of new evidence, not because of good behavior, but because the judge *felt bad for him* since he’s Black.

Christopher Thompson, 24, was convicted of some of the most horrific crimes imaginable: robbery, kidnapping, sodomy, and sexual abuse. The jury recommended he serve 65 years. Seems fair, right? Not to Judge Tracy Davis. Nope. She slashed his sentence to just 30 years — because, in her words, he “fell through the cracks” and didn’t get enough mental health help growing up.

Oh, and he showed zero remorse. Zero. In fact, when he stood before the judge, he said, “If I could spit on you, I would.” That’s how he responded to the woman literally giving him a break. He also told her to “eat my d***” in court, and the judge just brushed it off, saying, “It’s fine. Okay? It’s fine.”

What world are we living in where a violent criminal gets more sympathy than his victim? She’ll live with this trauma forever. He gets a lighter sentence and a public platform to spew hate — all because of his skin color. Davis even said he deserves “resources” and “rehabilitation.” Really? He can’t even show basic decency in a courtroom.

This isn’t justice. This is a dangerous, race-obsessed ideology that protects criminals and punishes victims. Judge Davis didn’t serve the law. She served an agenda. And now, thanks to her, a violent offender will be walking the streets decades sooner than he should.

Want to see the full breakdown of this disaster in action? Watch the video now to see how far our justice system has fallen.