Imagine living in a small Texas town near the border. You wake up every morning to the sound of helicopters flying overhead, Border Patrol trucks racing down dirt roads, and groups of strangers wandering through your property. Your schools are overcrowded, your hospitals are overwhelmed, and your local law enforcement is stretched so thin they’re begging for help. Now imagine being told that this is all just part of normal immigration. Nothing to see here.

But what if it’s not just random chaos? What if it’s by design?

A new book is pulling the curtain back on something most Americans have quietly suspected for years: Mexico isn’t just letting migrants pass through on their way to the U.S.—they’re encouraging it. According to award-winning investigative journalist Peter Schweizer, Mexico is using “weaponized immigration” to deliberately undermine U.S. sovereignty. This isn’t immigration. It’s a political strategy. And it’s working.

Let’s break it down. Mexico, instead of stopping massive migrant caravans at its own southern border, waves them through with a wink and a nod. They provide transportation, food, and even temporary visas so long as the migrants keep moving north. Once these groups reach the U.S. border, they flood processing centers, overwhelm resources, and tie up American agents in endless paperwork.

This is not an accident. It’s a tactic. And it’s been going on for years. But it got turbocharged under the Biden administration, which practically hung a “Welcome” sign at the southern border. Mexico learned that the U.S. under Democrat rule would do nothing to stop it—and why would they? Open borders are a feature, not a bug, for the left. The more chaos, the more calls for federal control and amnesty.

Meanwhile, communities on our side of the border are paying the price. In places like Yuma, Arizona and Eagle Pass, Texas, residents are seeing their emergency rooms overrun, their schools flooded with non-English-speaking students, and their tax dollars stretched to the breaking point. Border Patrol agents are working double shifts and still falling behind. And the cartels? They’re laughing all the way to the bank. Every migrant is a dollar sign to them.

Now, before someone on CNN starts crying “racism,” let’s be clear: This isn’t about hating immigrants. It’s about protecting our borders and our laws. Every country has the right to control who comes in and how. Mexico does. Guatemala does. Even Canada does. But when the United States tries to do it, the left calls it cruel and inhumane.

So when a serious book comes out making the claim that Mexico is weaponizing immigration as a tool to destabilize the U.S., it deserves attention. This isn’t just about poor families seeking a better life. It’s about a foreign government using mass migration as leverage. And the Democrats? They sat on their hands for years, happy to let it happen because it served their political goals.

Thankfully, under President Trump’s return to office, we’re finally seeing the tide turn. The border wall is being rebuilt. Catch-and-release is over. Deportations are up. And Mexico is suddenly a lot more cooperative now that they know they’re dealing with someone who means business.

But let’s not kid ourselves. The damage done by years of open-border madness doesn’t vanish overnight. The cartels are still powerful. The system is still strained. And the globalists on the left are still scheming. But at least now we have a president who doesn’t apologize for defending America.

Weaponized immigration is real. It’s strategic. And it’s dangerous. The question is: will Americans wake up in time to stop it before our sovereignty becomes just another borderless buzzword in a globalist fantasy?

