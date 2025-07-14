Joe Biden may not be sitting in the Oval Office anymore, but he’s apparently still under the impression that global leaders can’t get enough of him.

In a rare public appearance, the 82-year-old former president claimed that foreign leaders are “desperately” reaching out to him, asking for his advice on world affairs. Speaking at a Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) conference in San Diego, Biden said he’s been getting frequent calls from European leaders since leaving office.

“I’m getting calls. I’m not going to go into it, I can’t, from a number of European leaders asking me to get engaged,” Biden said during a post-speech interview with SHRM CEO Johnny Taylor.

If you want to watch it for yourself, the clip of Biden's comments is available here:

Biden went on to say he’s not getting “directly involved,” but that he is “giving advice” to foreign governments—even while openly admitting that things have changed and that he’s no longer in office.

“I’m not [getting involved], but I’m giving advice. Because things are different,” he said, repeating the line to drive it home.

But the bigger question is: why are these foreign leaders calling him at all? The answer isn’t flattering. During his time in office, Joe Biden became a symbol of access—for sale. From Ukraine to China, countries learned they could gain political influence in Washington by cozying up to the Biden family, particularly through his son, Hunter. That infamous “pay-for-play” dynamic isn’t just a Republican talking point; it’s backed by a growing body of evidence, whistleblower testimony, and suspicious foreign business dealings involving the Biden name.

Foreign governments know exactly why they want Joe Biden back in the White House: he’s predictable, pliable, and for the right price, available. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has proven time and again that he cannot be bought—he negotiates from a position of strength, not weakness, and has restored respect on the world stage by refusing to bow to globalist pressure.

Contrast that with Joe Biden, whose tenure was marked by international appeasement, a botched Afghanistan withdrawal, an autopen scandal and backroom dealings that raised serious ethical questions. Even now, it seems many of those same international actors are hoping to revive the old arrangement—where foreign dollars and connections could buy American influence.

And while Biden now plays the role of “foreign policy sage,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently praised President Trump for actually making NATO stronger—calling him, albeit bizarrely, “Daddy.” That’s not a title you earn by being soft.

Biden also claimed that members of Congress—both Democrats and Republicans—have been calling him for advice. According to him, lawmakers are “frustrated” at how quickly President Trump is dismantling what little Biden accomplished during his term.

“I’m also dealing with a lot of Democrat and Republican colleagues calling me, wanting to talk—not because they think I have the answer, just to bounce things off [me],” he said, without offering any specifics.

“Many of the things I worked so damn hard, that I thought I changed in the country, are changing so rapidly,” he added.

Of course, what Biden views as “progress” is precisely what many Americans voted to undo: soaring inflation, open borders, reckless climate regulations, and a weakened foreign policy stance that emboldened adversaries like China, Iran, and Russia.

Biden also claimed he’s been “working like hell” since leaving office, though critics would note that his post-presidency has looked more like a retirement—complete with beach house lounging in Rehoboth and few, if any, meaningful public contributions.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly fired back at Biden’s claims, stating bluntly, “Absolutely no one is calling Joe Biden for advice because his disastrous foreign policy left America weaker than ever before.”

She added, “Thanks to President Trump, NATO allies have made a historic 5 percent defense spending pledge, Iran’s nuclear capabilities are obliterated, and our country’s standing on the world stage is restored.”

And she’s right. There’s no compelling reason any serious world leader should be calling Joe Biden—unless they’re hoping to return to the days when Washington could be rented out through the Biden family’s back channels.

The truth is, Biden’s claims aren’t just out of touch—they’re revealing. They show a man still clinging to relevance, despite being clearly unfit for office both mentally and physically. And they show just how eager foreign interests are to return to the good old days of influence-for-sale politics.

America has moved on. The world may want Joe Biden back—but not because they respect him or want to help Americans. They want him back because he’s easy to manipulate, and that’s exactly what made his presidency so dangerous in the first place.

