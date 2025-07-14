Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Buzz Waldron's avatar
Buzz Waldron
Jul 14Edited

They're keeping him under control in their own little imaginary gaslight world... until he dies... and Jill inherits all the ill gotten gains

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Markus L Horner's avatar
Markus L Horner
Jul 14

He is still just as much of a lying S.O.B. as he ever was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture