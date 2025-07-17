With Joe Biden as President, the Democrats thought that they could get away with doing whatever they wanted and simply blame it on the senile old man to get the American people to forget all about it… but the opposite is happening.

Old Joe recently admitted in an interview to the New York Times that he didn’t personally authorize ANY of the pardons that had his signature on them – aside from Hunter Biden’s.

Of course, that includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, who received a pardon over his role in the COVID pandemic, despite being “totally innocent.”

We learned that it was ACTUALLY Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients who used the infamous autopen to approve and issue Fauci’s pardon, and now it could come back to haunt them.

The general consensus is that because it wasn’t actually Biden who ordered these pardons they could be rendered null and void – which means that a Fauci, who clearly thought he was “untouchable” as he spent years lying to Congress, could FINALLY be held accountable.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) responded to the NYT story by saying that “If the President didn’t authorize this pardon personally, then the [DOJ] has a duty to investigate and prosecute as it would any ordinary citizen. Fauci has been sainted by the extremist Left, but it doesn’t erase his lying before Congress.”

Is time up for this COVID tyrant who leftists have propped up and protected like some kind of god?!

Watch the video here to see why it could well be.

