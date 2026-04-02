Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
4d

That may be the hardest I've ever rolled my eyes.

Reply
Share
Ed Remondini's avatar
Ed Remondini
4d

We just need all that money that

Has been stolen from the tax payers.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture