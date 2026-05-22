Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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M Wheelem's avatar
M Wheelem
9h

The AOCs and Omar's of the democrats party are what happens when people not in business try to run the government. The stupid seeps out like sewage.

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
8h

I'm sorry...Mamdani doesn't know his ass from his elbow.

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