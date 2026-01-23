88 cents of every dollar — gone before it ever helps a soul. That’s the stunning number Vice President J.D. Vance just dropped during a sit-down with comedian Theo Von, and folks, it’s going viral for a reason. Turns out, the so-called “humanitarian aid” we’ve all been told is saving the world? It’s actually a money funnel for middlemen, NGOs, and bureaucrats who’ve built a career on grifting off your tax dollars.

Vance didn’t hold back. Right out the gate, he told Von about a payment the Trump administration tried to stop on day one. The President signed an executive order to shut it down — and guess what? Nobody even knew where the payment was being made from. The federal government is so bloated, so broken, that not a single person could identify the computer that wires out millions. You can’t make this stuff up.

“The amount of waste and the amount of just grift in the federal government was off the charts,” Vance said. No kidding. He went on to explain how foreign aid actually works: We send $100,000 to feed hungry kids in Africa… but that money doesn’t go straight to the food. It gets passed through layers of contractors, sub-contractors, and NGOs — and each one takes a cut.

Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State, ran the numbers. His team found that only 12 cents of every dollar actually reaches the people in need. The rest? Sucked up by bureaucrats and professional do-gooders who’ve turned “charity” into a cash cow.

So when Democrats cry about “cutting foreign aid,” remember this: they’re not fighting for the poor. They’re fighting for the grift. The swamp doesn’t just live in DC — it lives in every broken foreign aid contract.

