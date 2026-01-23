JD Vance Reveals Just How Much Bureacrats are Grifting from Taxpayers
Foreign Aid Exposed: Only 12% Reaches Needy
88 cents of every dollar — gone before it ever helps a soul. That’s the stunning number Vice President J.D. Vance just dropped during a sit-down with comedian Theo Von, and folks, it’s going viral for a reason. Turns out, the so-called “humanitarian aid” we’ve all been told is saving the world? It’s actually a money funnel for middlemen, NGOs, and bureaucrats who’ve built a career on grifting off your tax dollars.
Vance didn’t hold back. Right out the gate, he told Von about a payment the Trump administration tried to stop on day one. The President signed an executive order to shut it down — and guess what? Nobody even knew where the payment was being made from. The federal government is so bloated, so broken, that not a single person could identify the computer that wires out millions. You can’t make this stuff up.
“The amount of waste and the amount of just grift in the federal government was off the charts,” Vance said. No kidding. He went on to explain how foreign aid actually works: We send $100,000 to feed hungry kids in Africa… but that money doesn’t go straight to the food. It gets passed through layers of contractors, sub-contractors, and NGOs — and each one takes a cut.
Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State, ran the numbers. His team found that only 12 cents of every dollar actually reaches the people in need. The rest? Sucked up by bureaucrats and professional do-gooders who’ve turned “charity” into a cash cow.
So when Democrats cry about “cutting foreign aid,” remember this: they’re not fighting for the poor. They’re fighting for the grift. The swamp doesn’t just live in DC — it lives in every broken foreign aid contract.
Want to see how deep the rabbit hole goes?
Patriotic Viral News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have lived in Dearborn Michigan for 71 years. Over that time the Muslim population has grown significantly due to changes in immigration law around 1965. Since the 10/07 massacre our city has become much more radicalized when it comes to Islamic influence. As I cover, in my series of essays on De-Islamification it now seems clear that we must force assimilation by removing any "special privilages" the Muslim population currently enjoys: Halal food and prayer rooms in the public schools etc. This is happening globally but must become an overt policy. Political Islam has no place in the 21st Century.
I opposed both the rollout of Smart Meters (2010) and 5G (2019). Here is the 40 minute lecture I gave before the Dearborn Heights City Council in 2019.
5G: An Existential threat to our Health, Privacy and Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPITup9oZRY
Both were rolled out globally and at the same time suggesting there must be a central authority that is able to trump the sovereignty of cities, states and nations. And in both cases the public had no real redress to stop either Smart Meters or 5G. The same is the case with the Plandemic (2020-2023). It is also the case with Open Borders, especially under the Biden administration that may have brought in as many as 25 million Illegal Aliens.
In recent months Muslim Somalians have been found to have committed at least 9 billion in fraud. By the time they trace the fraud to other states, outside of Minnesota, it will be tens of billions. I have also noticed a rise in Muslim radicalization in my city of Dearborn where I have lived for over 70 years. How is it that our elected representatives have gone along with all of this? Are they representatives or prostitutes for globalist interests? I think the answer is more obvious by the day. In any case the American people better wake up before our republic is completely shredded. And those of us that try to point any of this out are increasingly censored on social media platforms. This shit really needs to stop.
Remember Smokey the Bear who said "Only you can prevent forest fires?"
Well let me say to every American "Only you can stop a future where you become nothing more that a Slave on a Globalist Plantation.
=====
Please read and share widely as I was permanently suspended from FB (01/06/26) after 20 years. I obviously touched a nerve. De-Islamification must be used to neutralize the Unenlightened Jihadists, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, and the woke leftists that support them. De-Islamification, like De-Nazification after WWII, is primarily about denying Political Islam any more oxygen by removing all “special privileges” we have unwisely allowed them. The essay also discusses the "brain explosion" -- 100,000 years ago -- and how that led to complex speech, writing, music and the first religion Animism.
The Urgent Need for Global De-Islamification: Part 5
Eradicate the Muslim Brotherhood: the head of the Unenlightened Jihadist Snake
https://brucecain.substack.com/p/the-urgent-need-for-global-de-islamification-838
Audit everything.