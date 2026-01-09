Stephen Miller didn’t just show up on CNN—he took it over. In a heated exchange with Jake Tapper, Miller made it crystal clear: the Trump administration isn’t here to play nice with tyrants or take lectures from corporate media elites.

The conversation centered around the U.S. operation in Venezuela, and Tapper tried to paint it as some sort of reckless invasion. But Miller wasn’t having it.

“Damn straight we did,” he fired back, proudly owning the mission to remove Venezuela’s communist dictator. That’s the kind of bold leadership America voted for. That’s what it looks like when a president puts officials in place in his administration that are overwhelmingly America first.

Let’s be honest here. Venezuela has been a failed state for years, run into the ground by socialism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and corruption. Its so-called leader was a puppet of America’s enemies, allowing cartels and foreign powers to use his country as a base to send drugs, weapons, and criminals across our border. President Trump said enough is enough.

Stephen Miller drove the point home. “We’re not going to let tin pot communist dictators send rapists into our country, send drugs into our country, send weapons into our country,” he said. That’s not just tough talk—it’s common sense. Every American deserves to live in a country where the border means something, where the government exists to protect its citizens first.

Tapper, of course, tried to shift the conversation to elections and democracy. That’s rich, coming from the same media that turned a blind eye to election shenanigans right here at home. Miller didn’t take the bait. Instead, he reminded viewers that the goal is stability—for Venezuela and for America. You don’t build democracy on a foundation of chaos. First, you clean house. Then you rebuild.

“The future of Venezuela, working with America, is going to be so bright and so incredible and so positive,” Miller said. That’s the kind of optimism that built this country. It’s the same spirit that won two world wars, put a man on the moon, and now, under President Trump, is restoring American strength around the globe.

Let’s not forget what we’ve witnessed: a clear, decisive action that removed a corrupt, anti-American regime without dragging us into another endless war. That’s not a failure. That’s a victory. And Miller rightly called it “one of the greatest foreign policy and military victories this country has ever had.”

Compare that to the weak, apologetic policies of the previous administration. Joe Biden and his crew bowed to dictators, sent pallets of cash to Iran, and let our enemies walk all over us. President Trump doesn’t bow—he leads. And with patriots like Stephen Miller by his side, America is finally back in charge of its destiny.

This isn’t just about Venezuela. It’s about drawing a line in the sand. We will not be invaded by cartels. We will not be poisoned by fentanyl. We will not let Marxist regimes take root in our hemisphere. And we will not let the mainstream media define what’s right and wrong for the American people.

CNN thought they could trap Miller with their usual gotcha questions. Instead, they got steamrolled by the truth. The American people are awake. We’re tired of weakness. We’re tired of excuses. And under President Trump, we’re taking our country—and our future—back.

So yes, “damn straight we did.” And if another dictator threatens our people, we’ll do it again. Because America’s job is not to apologize for defending freedom. It’s to lead. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.

