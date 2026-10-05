Five questions. On national television, on a Sunday morning, from a host who flat refused to move on.

Somewhere a hostage negotiator is watching that tape and taking notes.

Kristen Welker sat Rahm Emanuel down on Meet the Press and asked whether he supports Abdul El-Sayed. Simple question. Yes or no.

Emanuel said he supports “the Democratic candidate.”

That’s a sentence with a hole in it where the name goes.

So Welker asked again. Same answer. She asked again. Same answer. She asked again.

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On the fifth try, he finally coughed it up: "I said yes. My support's not important."

Yes — but please don't quote me, and if you do, make sure everybody knows I graded my own endorsement as worthless on the way out the door. Ladies and gentlemen, the enthusiasm of the Democratic Party!

He also volunteered that the two of them have "massive disagreements." He did not list them. He hung the phrase up like a coat on a hook and kept walking.

And understand who was doing the asking here. This wasn't a Fox panel ambush. This was NBC, Sunday morning, the chair most Democrats treat like a warm bath. She asked five times anyway.

"The Democratic candidate" is what you call a guy when you've decided the letter after his name is the only part you're willing to defend out loud.

Which raises the only question that actually matters. If your support isn't important, why did it take five attempts to pry it loose? Nobody guards a worthless thing that hard.

And then Monday happened.

The Washington Free Beacon went into the archives and came back with an op-ed El-Sayed wrote for the Guardian in April 2010. The headline on it: "UK democracy has upper hand on US."

Let's be straight about the date, because we'd want the same courtesy. That was sixteen years ago. He was a young man. It wasn't a floor speech or a platform plank — it was a byline from a guy who'd spent some time overseas and had opinions about it. (Go dig up whatever any of us wrote in 2010. Nobody comes out of that clean.)

Fine. Here are the opinions.

He wrote that he'd been "taught in school that American democracy was the greatest in the world." Then he got a look at how the British run theirs and came away impressed. Not with ours. With theirs.

Part of what impressed him: over there, ethnic minorities are packed tightly enough into certain places to swing a seat all by themselves. He pointed to a race in East London where every candidate on the ballot was Bengali.

Read that mechanism again, because it isn't a small thing. The part he admired wasn't a better way to win people over. It was a map where you don't have to.

Geography instead of argument. Nobody builds a majority — you just wait to get sorted into a district that already is one, and then you've won before anybody opens his mouth.

We do it the other way, and it stinks. You have to go stand in a VFW hall in front of people who think you're wrong and talk them out of it. Yard signs. Door knocking. Getting hollered at in a Walmart parking lot in July. Miserable work.

It's also the entire point.

Normally we'd file a 2010 op-ed under "things young men write," shrug, and go get a sandwich. Everybody's got a paper trail they'd rather not read out loud.

Except somebody on that set Sunday already had a list.

We don't know whether the Guardian piece is on Emanuel's list of "massive disagreements." We know he had one. We know he wouldn't read it.

Now watch what this turns into.

"I support the Democratic candidate" isn't a gaffe. It's a formula, and formulas get copied. Every Democrat who parks himself on a Sunday set from here on out gets handed the identical question — and every one of them just watched the answer that gets you out of the chair alive.

The second half is the real engineering, though. "My support's not important" isn't modesty. That's insurance, filed in advance. If El-Sayed wins, Emanuel endorsed him. If El-Sayed turns into a headache, Emanuel already told you on camera that his endorsement never meant anything to begin with.

And remember who we're watching. This is the guy who ran the House Democrats' candidate-recruiting operation back in the 2006 cycle and got famous doing it. Picking people who fit their districts was his whole brand. Electability was the product.

On Sunday, the electability guy wouldn't say the man's name until the fifth ask.

So the actual problem here isn't a sixteen-year-old op-ed. The problem is that the party no longer owns a mechanism for saying no out loud. Primary voters say yes. The heavyweights say "the Democratic candidate." Nobody in between ever has to put a name on anything.

Which leaves the rest of us holding a videotape and a search engine, told to sort it out ourselves.

So stack it up and look at it. A candidate who once put in writing that another country runs democracy better than we do. A party heavyweight who needed five invitations to get within shouting distance of yes. And a Sunday morning host who did the one thing her colleagues usually skip — she asked the second time.

Here's the part worth keeping. The official answer was support. The tape is five questions long.

One of those is a press release. The other one is evidence.

Watch the tape.

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