Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Michael Belardo's avatar
Michael Belardo
Oct 5

Thats what’s wrong with Democrats! They can’t be trusted they’ll always vote for their agenda weather it’s good for America or not!!They vote for their party and not in the best interest of America? They are not patriots they are a sickness and need to be stopped .

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
Oct 5

Anyone who support the Democratic party is a Demon possessed person.

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