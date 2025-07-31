President Donald Trump is calling for an investigation into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), raising concerns about the fortune she and her husband, Paul Pelosi, have amassed through stock trading during her decades in public office.

Pelosi, now 85, has spent nearly her entire adult life in politics. She began working for the Democratic Party in the 1960s and has served in Congress since 1987. That’s more than six decades in and around government — a career that typically doesn’t lead to extraordinary personal wealth. Yet Pelosi and her husband have become multimillionaires, largely due to their highly successful investments.

Critics argue that those returns are no coincidence. For years, watchdog groups and lawmakers have accused Pelosi of profiting from access to sensitive, non-public information gained through her position in Congress. Her husband’s well-timed trades — sometimes in industries directly impacted by legislation Pelosi oversaw — have fueled calls for reform.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has introduced legislation named the PELOSI Act, which would ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks.

When asked about the proposal, Trump was direct: “Nancy Pelosi became rich by having inside information. She made a fortune with her husband, and I think it’s disgraceful,” he told reporters. “What I do think is Nancy Pelosi should be investigated.”

The former president emphasized that Pelosi’s track record in the market suggests she leveraged her position to achieve some of the best investment returns in Washington, a point long highlighted by critics of congressional stock trading.

Trump’s comments add new pressure to the growing bipartisan push for stronger ethics rules in Congress. Whether Pelosi’s financial dealings ultimately receive a formal investigation remains to be seen, but Trump made his position clear: the public deserves answers.

