Katie Porter just had a full-blown meltdown on camera—and now all eyes are on California’s angriest candidate for governor. The Democrat Congresswoman, known for her whiteboard antics and left-wing lectures, stormed out of a sit-down interview with CBS News California Investigates, after getting hit with a simple question: “What do you say to the 40 percent of California voters who voted for Donald Trump?”

Seems like a pretty basic question for someone who wants to lead all of California—not just the blue bubble parts. But Porter didn’t take it well. She snapped that she didn’t need Trump voters to win (bold strategy, let’s see how that plays out), and accused the reporter of being “unnecessarily argumentative.” Then she tried to end the interview on the spot, saying, “I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it.” Real leadership vibes, huh?

But here’s the kicker—Porter didn’t just walk out. She stuck around and kept answering questions, clearly annoyed, and now the whole thing is going viral online. And not in a good way.

As if things couldn’t get messier, the internet did what the internet does best: it brought the receipts. Old allegations from her nasty divorce are resurfacing, including claims that she once dumped boiling potatoes on her ex-husband’s head. Yes, you read that right—boiling potatoes. Porter denies it, of course, saying her husband actually abused her and that his claims were just a legal tactic. Classic “he said, she said,” but the timing? Brutal.

Conservative commentators are having a field day. Steve Guest posted, “CONFIRMED: Katie Porter has an anger problem,” while another person who used to work with her reportedly said, “Now imagine what she’s like when there aren’t cameras around.” Ouch.

Meanwhile, other Democrat hopefuls like Xavier Becerra are trying to play the grown-up in the room, saying “every Californian deserves a voice.” Translation: “I’m not going to torch the Republican vote on live TV.” Probably smart.

Let’s not forget—Porter’s trying to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of the most populous state in the country. That’s a big deal. California may be a deep blue state, but even Democrats know that winning there means not alienating half the voters out of the gate. Porter may have been a star in D.C. with her viral rants and whiteboards, but running a state as massive and diverse as California takes more than sass and side-eyes.

The early polls had her leading the pack of Democrats, but after this interview crash-and-burn, things could shift fast. Voters might start looking at other options—like former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, or even someone from the Republican bench like Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. Because let’s be real: if Porter can’t handle a tough interview without going full meltdown, how’s she going to handle wildfires, crime, and a $3.9 trillion economy?

One thing’s for sure: this is not the kind of attention Porter wanted. And in politics, once the narrative gets away from you, it’s hard to claw it back—especially when it’s tied to boiling vegetables and viral tantrums.

So grab your popcorn, California. The governor’s race just got a whole lot spicier.

