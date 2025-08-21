If you ever needed proof that CNN is more interested in keeping its pharmaceutical sponsors happy than informing viewers, their latest segment should settle it.

In 2025—long after respected studies have shown that repeated COVID boosters carry serious risks like myocarditis and do not prevent you from getting the virus—CNN is still promoting the shots. Host Wolf Blitzer even asked a colleague on-air, “When should adults start getting the Covid vaccine booster shots, and when should we start getting the flu shots?”

Her answer? Americans should expect an “updated” COVID vaccine available this fall, particularly for those over 65, pending regulatory approval.

People Who Have Taken This One Step Rest Easy at Night

The problem is that this guidance completely ignores the growing body of evidence showing that more boosters often mean more health risks. Researchers have documented higher rates of heart inflammation, clotting problems, and other adverse reactions among those repeatedly injected—facts CNN glosses over.

It’s no secret why. Pharmaceutical companies remain some of the biggest sponsors of corporate media, and CNN has been one of their loudest megaphones. During the pandemic, the network relentlessly pushed the experimental shots, warning that Americans would die if they didn’t line up. Now, despite everything we’ve learned, they’re still at it.

The takeaway is simple: while Americans have moved on from the failed “booster forever” model, CNN hasn’t. The network appears more interested in parroting Big Pharma talking points than reckoning with the consequences of the campaign they once championed.

Watch the clip here and judge for yourself:

Share