We’ve all heard of governments that can’t protect their people. But a government that can’t bury its own boss? That’s a new one. It’s been fifty days since a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike turned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei into a footnote in history, and Iranian officials still haven’t put the man in the ground.

Fifty. Days. The guy’s own religion says you’re supposed to be buried within 24 hours. These are the same mullahs who lecture the entire world about Islamic law, by the way. Apparently the rules don’t apply when you’re too scared to hold a funeral.

Here’s what happened. On February 28th, Israeli jets dropped approximately 30 precision munitions on a regime compound in central Tehran. The CIA had been tracking Khamenei’s movements for months and learned that a big meeting of senior officials was happening. So we hit it. Iranian state TV confirmed the 86-year-old Supreme Leader’s death the next day, and Trump posted the news on Truth Social because of course he did.

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Now a normal country — even a terrible one — would hold a funeral. Mourn their leader. Put on a big show of strength. But Iran isn’t a normal country. Iran is a hostage situation where the hostage-takers are also hiding under the bed.

Dr. Ramesh Sepehrrad from the Organization of Iranian American Communities put it perfectly: “Forty-four days have passed, and the regime does not have the confidence to publicly bury Mojtaba’s dead father. That is an indicator of the fear within this regime from top to bottom.” She also pointed out what we all noticed — “A religious regime believes that their dead must be buried in 24 hours.”

So why can’t they do it? Three reasons, and they’re all hilarious if you’re an American.

First, they’re terrified that Israel will bomb the funeral. A massive public gathering of every senior Iranian official in one place? That’s basically a gift-wrapped target list. And after what happened on February 28th, nobody in Tehran is volunteering to stand next to anybody important.

Second, they’re terrified of their own citizens. Remember, Iran just went through the biggest protests since 1979. We’re talking 200-plus cities, thousands killed in government crackdowns, internet shutdowns — the whole authoritarian playbook. After the new Supreme Leader was named, Iranians were on their rooftops chanting “Death to Mojtaba” into the night. A funeral procession through the streets? The regime knows it would turn into the world’s biggest anti-government rally with cameras rolling.

Third — and this is the best part — the new Supreme Leader can’t even show his face. Literally. Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali’s 56-year-old son who got the job because apparently Supreme Leadership is a family business now, was in the same building when the bombs hit. Reuters is reporting severe facial disfigurement and significant leg injuries. The guy runs the country through audio-only conference calls. He hasn’t been seen in public once since being named leader on March 8th.

Pause on that for a second. The “Supreme Leader” of Iran is a guy nobody has seen. He calls into meetings like he’s dialing into a Zoom from his basement. Meanwhile, his dad’s body has been sitting around for almost two months because the whole regime is too chicken to throw a funeral.

Behnam Taleblu from the Foundation for Defence of Democracies summed it up: the regime is “too afraid and too weak” to organize a public funeral. That’s not my characterization — that’s a defense policy analyst saying it out loud.

The current plan — and we use the word “plan” very loosely here — is to maybe bury Khamenei in Mashhad, way up in northeastern Iran near the Turkmenistan border. Why Mashhad? Because it’s as far from Israel as you can get while still being in Iran. They’re literally trying to hide a funeral from the Israeli Air Force by holding it in the back corner of the country near a foreign border.

Sepehrrad had another gem about what’s left of the Iranian government: “This regime does not communicate with one unified voice. It communicates by function. One channel negotiates, another threatens, another punishes, and another tries to maintain ideological continuity. It is now a mafia.” A mafia that can’t hold a funeral. Al Capone would be embarrassed.

And the timing here is perfect. The ceasefire that Pakistan brokered expires on April 21st. Peace talks in Islamabad collapsed last week — VP Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner sat down with Iranian officials and got nowhere. Trump responded by ordering a full naval blockade. Iran responded by threatening to re-close the Strait of Hormuz.

So to recap: their Supreme Leader is dead. His replacement is disfigured and hiding. Their government is a fractured mafia running on audio calls and paranoia. They can’t hold a funeral because they’re scared of their own people AND the Israeli military. Their economy is under blockade. And the ceasefire is about to expire.

That’s not a country. That’s a regime writing its own obituary in real time.

We spent decades listening to foreign policy “experts” tell us that Iran was this big scary boogeyman that couldn’t be touched. That regime change was impossible. That the mullahs had an iron grip on power. Well, turns out the iron grip can’t even hold a shovel long enough to dig a grave. Fifty days and counting, folks. Fifty days — and they still can’t figure out how to bury one old man without the whole thing collapsing around them.

Trump broke them. Israel broke them. And their own people are finishing the job from the rooftops every single night.

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