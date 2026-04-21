Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
12h

Hiding....who else hid....in his basement? Oh, yeah, Joe Biden

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Rebel Housewife's avatar
Rebel Housewife
11h

This was well written, I just picture the leaders talking through some archaic voice box "We don't surrender be bop boop" 🤣🤖

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