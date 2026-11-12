Seven brothers and sisters of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have gone to federal court to stop President Trump’s monument to America’s heroes.

Their reason is a shadow.

The family says Trump’s planned Triumphal Arch would cast shadows across their relatives’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery. They call those graves “sacred spaces.”

The man they’re trying to stop is their brother’s boss.

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On Tuesday, the Kennedy siblings, joined by a nephew and a cousin, asked a federal judge to let them join the lawsuits against the arch. The 250-foot monument is planned for Memorial Circle, the roundabout outside the cemetery at the Arlington end of Memorial Bridge. The filing names Trump, the Interior Department and the National Park Service, among others.

“A towering arch casting shadows across the graves of our father, mother, and uncles,” the family wrote.

Those graves belong to their parents, Robert and Ethel Kennedy, and their uncles, President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Ted Kennedy. The family says the shade would fall especially in the early morning, when relatives traditionally visit, and that the arch would block the view of the Eternal Flame.

How much shade are we talking about? One 3D model of the arch found its shadow would reach JFK’s memorial on 50 days a year and touch the Eternal Flame on 18. The Interior Department ran its own simulations and disputes even that.

Then Rory and Maxwell Kennedy, speaking for the family, made the shadow bigger. The arch, they said, “would also cast a shadow over our democratic principles.”

“We believe Donald Trump has violated the laws and procedures established by Congress,” the family said.

The arch is designed to mark America’s 250th birthday. The renderings show a white arch trimmed in gold, with gold eagles, a winged Lady Liberty and three words across the top: “One Nation Under God.”

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said the arch is meant “to honor our heroes who rest in Arlington Cemetery.” He called the Kennedys’ motion “unfortunate” and said the administration is “confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds.”

More than 400,000 Americans are buried at Arlington. The Kennedys’ filing is about the shadow on their own family’s graves.

Their lawyers are from Democracy Defenders Fund, a group co-founded by Norm Eisen, who served as House Democrats’ counsel during Trump’s first impeachment.

The judge is Tanya Chutkan, who presided over Jack Smith’s election case against Trump. Last week, ruling in a case brought by Virginia and the District of Columbia, Chutkan blocked construction for 14 days, finding that the arch needed approval from Congress.

When RFK Jr. endorsed Trump in 2024, several of the same siblings put out a statement calling it “a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear.” Many of them had already endorsed Joe Biden.

Two years later, their brother runs one of the largest departments in Trump’s Cabinet. His name isn’t on the filing, and he hasn’t said publicly where he stands on the arch.

The administration says it will win in court. Chutkan’s order runs out on Nov. 19.

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