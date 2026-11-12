Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gray Fox41's avatar
Gray Fox41
1h

Liberal and dsa democrats are bat crazy.

Reply
Share
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
5m

Those Kennedys still think they're in Camelot and their place is special. Smh.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.