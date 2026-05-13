Joy Reid Called a Black Congressman a ‘House Pet.’ The Left Had Nothing to Say.

Her exact words: “He lets white men pat him on the head in the United States House of Representatives.”

That’s not a paraphrase. That is the direct quote, from a woman who spent years at MSNBC as the network’s most prominent voice on racial politics in America.

Her show was eventually canceled. Not for anything she said — because, by the end, almost nobody was watching.

Now some context on the man she said it about.

Byron Donalds is a sitting United States Congressman. He was elected four times by the voters of Florida’s 19th District — a district that is majority white. He received enough support from his colleagues to be nominated for Speaker of the House. He is currently running for Governor of Florida, every poll shows so far shows he will likely win that race.

The voters of Florida’s 19th District keep sending him back. They are not, as a group, patting him on the head.

What set Reid off was Louisiana v. Callais, the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling handed down April 29. The majority found that Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District — drawn specifically to connect Black communities across the state — relied too heavily on race in its design and constituted an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. Donalds agreed with the ruling.

That’s what made him a “house pet.”

Think about what that argument requires. It requires that a Black elected official who reads the same Constitution as every other member of Congress and arrives at a different legal conclusion than Joy Reid must have done so because white men told him to. Not because he read the case. Not because he has his own legal reasoning. Not because he reached his own conclusion. Because he needs to be patted on the head.

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2026

If you do a CTRL-F search for a statement from the NAACP responding to a former cable host calling a Black congressman a “house pet,” you will find zero results. The organizations that routinely issue statements about the racial undertones of Republican campaign rhetoric — the ones that monitor language, hold press conferences, demand apologies — have been quiet.

That’s not an oversight. It’s a tell.

Either calling a Black man a “house pet” is dehumanizing, or it isn’t. If it is, the silence is its own statement about whose dignity those institutions are actually in the business of protecting. If it isn’t, then we’ve learned something useful about what they were policing all along.

Byron Donalds didn’t need to respond. He’s running for governor

If you can’t argue with someone, dehumanize them.

That’s the Marxist Democrat way.

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 5, 2026

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