Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Darlene Peterson's avatar
Darlene Peterson
8h

That is a totally a terrible nasty comment!!!!

She is a horrible nasty person who gets her jollies from running off at the mouth!!!!!

She’s most likely going to burn in Hell so even if the world has to put with her she can’t live foreve!!!

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LaDeana Shishani's avatar
LaDeana Shishani
8h

I have been watching Byron for a long time, and truly appreciate who he is. He is intelligent, rational, classy, and operates with complete integrity. I hope to have a chance to vote for him some day... Florida is fortunate to have him!!!!!

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