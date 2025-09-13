Ilhan Omar just couldn’t help herself. Barely 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the Squad’s mouthpiece-in-chief decided it was time to throw gasoline on a national tragedy. During an appearance with MSNBC reject Mehdi Hasan, Omar went full mask-off—slamming anyone who dares to remember Kirk for the good he did in his life. Her exact words? “They are full of sh*t.”

Classy, right?

Let’s be crystal clear: Charlie Kirk was gunned down in cold blood. He was a husband, a father, a Christian, and without his work with young college aged kids over the last four years President Trump would not have won the youth vote or the 2024 election. He is a true patriot and conservative. Kirk artfully challenged the woke indoctrination being pumped through our universities like sewage with debate and facts to show young people that Republican policies–both fiscal and cultural–really do make America a better place to live. But to Ilhan Omar, the real crime isn’t that someone from her party assassinated him for expressing his views—it’s that people might actually remember him fondly.

Here’s one of the biggest potential winners from global satellite coverage

According to Omar, Kirk should be remembered for “downplaying” the death of George Floyd, questioning Juneteenth, and saying “guns save lives” after a school shooting. Oh, the horror—a conservative who believes in the Second Amendment and isn’t afraid to challenge the left’s sacred cows. To people like Omar, that’s unforgivable. To everyday Americans? That’s called free speech. Something Democrats apparently think its reasonable to kill someone over.

Let’s talk about the hypocrisy here. Ilhan Omar—who once said she preferred Somalia to the United States and has a long track record of downplaying Islamic terrorism and hating on Israel—is now the moral compass? Give us a break.

While the left is foaming at the mouth, President Trump is doing what a real leader does: honoring a man who dedicated his life to truth and courage. He just announced that Charlie Kirk will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha personally escorted Kirk’s casket and his widow Erika on Air Force Two back to Charlie’s home state of Arizona.

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders are losing their mind. House Democrats literally shouted “no” on the House floor when Speaker Mike Johnson approved a motion from Rep. Lauren Boebert to say a prayer on the House floor for Kirk. That’s how far gone they are. They can’t even pause their hate long enough to acknowledge a murdered father and husband.

Even worse? Professors and media talking heads across the country are celebrating the killing. A University of Michigan professor called it a “solution.” A university dean got fired after posting she had “zero sympathy” for Kirk. MSNBC dumped analyst Matthew Dowd after he claimed Kirk brought it on himself. Social media has been flooded with posts cheering the assassination. The social media app BlueSky, where most leftists fled after Elon Musk bought Twitter, was forced to send out a message to all its users instructing them to stop celebrating Kirk’s death.

And yet somehow, we’re supposed to believe Charlie Kirk was the one promoting hate?

This wasn’t just a political hit job—it was a character assassination from people who hated Kirk because he had the guts to speak an alternative way of thinking about cultural issues like transgenderism, the Second Amendment, and crime. He didn’t bend the knee to the mainstream narrative. He debated them face-to-face. He stood for faith, freedom, and America.

And that’s why they can’t stand him, even in death.

So, to Ilhan Omar and the rest of the leftist ghouls trying to dance on Charlie Kirk’s grave—save it. America sees you. And we’re not buying what you’re selling.

Rest in peace, Charlie. You fought the good fight. And your legacy? It’s only just beginning.

Share