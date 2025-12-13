If you thought the Deep State was just some wild conspiracy theory, buckle up—because Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) just dropped a bombshell, and it’s got Jack Smith’s name written all over it. You remember Jack Smith, right? The so-called “Special Counsel” who made it his personal mission to drag President Trump through the mud with his Arctic Frost investigation? Yeah, turns out that little witch hunt was way more sinister than we thought.

According to Grassley, this wasn’t just about Trump. Arctic Frost was a full-blown hit job on the entire Republican Party. “It was a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and partisan DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus,” Grassley said on Wednesday. And he’s not just talking in hypotheticals.

Smith’s team reportedly subpoenaed the private phone records of GOP Senators like Marsha Blackburn and Rick Scott—oh, and over 400 other Republican groups and individuals. That’s not “oversight.” That’s surveillance.

And it came with court-ordered gag orders signed by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, meaning the targets couldn’t even speak up. Convenient, huh?

Even worse, Smith apparently knew the subpoenas could violate the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause, which protects lawmakers from legal retaliation over what they say in Congress. They were warned. They did it anyway. This wasn’t sloppy. It was deliberate.

And what did Judge Boasberg do while all this was going down? According to Grassley—nothing. No questions. No pushback. Just rubber-stamped the whole thing. That’s why Texas Rep. Brandon Gill has already filed articles of impeachment against him.

So here’s the deal: Jack Smith and his buddies weaponized the Justice Department to go after their political enemies. And now, the truth is clawing its way to the surface.

