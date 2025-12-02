A bar in Idaho just lit a match and tossed it into the middle of the immigration debate—and it’s going viral for all the right reasons. The Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, is offering free beer for an entire month to anyone who helps ICE deport illegal immigrants. And if you help get more than one out of the country? You’re looking at even more months of free drinks. Cheers to that.

The bar’s message on X was loud and clear: “ANYONE who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH.” That’s not a joke, folks. They even set up an email where patrons can submit photos, videos, and other evidence to prove their efforts.

Now, of course, the usual crowd of pearl-clutching liberals are calling for a boycott. Because nothing triggers the left more than a business actually supporting law and order. They’re furious that someone’s daring to reward citizens who want to help enforce federal immigration law. You know, the same laws they loved when Trump wasn’t in office.

But let’s be real—this is Idaho. You think a bunch of soy-soaked keyboard warriors are going to scare off a bar full of people who believe in borders, beer, and common sense? Not a chance.

Old State Saloon isn’t backing down, and why should they? They’re not out here begging for attention—they’re making a statement. If the government won’t do its job, Americans will. And now, they’ll get a cold one for their trouble.

So grab a pint, raise your glass, and enjoy the show. Because this bar just became ground zero in the fight for America’s soul—with foam on top.

