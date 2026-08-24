Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Wendy Negley's avatar
Wendy Negley
21h

If they plan to take justice steps they need to do it before she gets nominated for President.

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Christine's avatar
Christine
21h

so how does"They said — and this is a real quote, from a real federal agency, in an official response — that handing over the records “could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”turn into" we can’t show you the file because it might wreck the investigation we’re definitely not conducting”.Sounds to me they admitted they were admitting looking at things then.

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