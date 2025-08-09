The Department of Homeland security recently conducted an immigration raid named “Operation Trojan Horse” where jumped out of the back of a rented box truck in Home Depot parking lot.

This raid took place in Los Angeles, California, where open-borders loving Democrats have been doxxing ICE agents and warning illegals that border officials were headed their way.

In order to combat this, Federal agents rented a truck from Penske and pulled up to the scene without being made.

Video of the raid has been going viral because it marks the first time that DHS has used an unmarked vehicle like this truck.

Penske, meanwhile, is apparently not too happy about it!

A spokesperson for the truck rental company said they were “looking into the use of its vehicles by federal officials,” adding that their regulations prohibit transporting people in the cargo area of their trucks.

“The company was not made aware that its trucks would be used in today’s operation and did not authorize this,” spokesperson Randolph P. Ryerson said in an email. “Penske will reach out to DHS and reinforce its policy to avoid improper use of its vehicles in the future.”

I don’t seem to remember Penske making a statement like this when a border agent found 58 illegals being transported in the back of one of their trucks…

Watch the video below to see footage of the viral raid.