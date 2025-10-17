Well, folks, California politics just got a fresh dose of drama — and surprise, surprise, it’s another Democrat caught on camera losing her mind. Former California Rep. Katie Porter is making headlines again, not for her policies, not for her leadership, but for blowing up at her staff on video… again.

That’s right. The self-proclaimed champion of the people is now the queen of workplace rage. In a resurfaced 2021 video, Porter is seen mid-interview with then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm when a staffer dares — *dares* — to accidentally walk into her camera shot. Her response? Not exactly what you’d call professional.

“Get out of my f**king shot!” Porter screams, before snapping again when the staffer tries to correct her on a policy point. “You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot.”

Are You Making the #1 RMD Mistake?

Most retirees take Required Minimum Distributions in cash. That means more taxes for Washington - and less for you. But IRS Code 408(m)(3) gives you another option.

How To Avoid The RMD Trap

Classy.

Now, she’s running to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of California — because clearly what California needs is *more* angry Democrats in charge. And when asked in a recent interview if there might be *more* videos of her verbally abusing staff, Porter dodged like she was in a dodgeball tournament.

“Can voters be confident that there won’t be another one of those videos that come to light?” asked Inside California Politics host Nikki Laurenzo.

Porter’s answer? “What I do know is that I could have done better in that situation.”

Translation: Yep, there’s probably more where that came from.

When Laurenzo pressed harder — “But that’s not a no, so is there potentially another video that we are going to see?” — Porter gave another non-answer: “I know that video… it’s super important to me and will continue to hold myself to do better.”

Hold yourself to do better? Katie, how about just not yelling at your staff like they’re in boot camp?

Share