Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kathaleen Conway's avatar
Mary Kathaleen Conway
1h

What a b_____! Omgosh, she desperately needs counseling! She needs anger management. If she can’t control her own mouth, how can she even think about governing the state of California. I’ve watched her for years only to see her he worse and worse…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
paul's avatar
paul
1h

Sounds like a good fit for the voters who elected Newsom. Politicians may change, but voters rarely do. And that's sometimes unfortunate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture