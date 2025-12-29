Unless you’ve been unplugged from the internet in December, you’re probably aware of a big article that Jacob Savage published in Compact, titled “The Lost Generation.” Savage was an up-and-coming screenwriter in Hollywood a few years ago. He had written five scripts and it looked like he was about to break in. That’s when he slammed headfirst into Barack Obama’s DEI wall and it derailed his career.

Today, Savage pays the bills every month by scalping tickets to concerts and sporting events. Despite being a liberal, he’s been unable to break in and enjoy the career that he trained and went to college for. He committed the unpardonable sin of being a white male.

Like millions of other young, white millennials, Jacob Savage was frozen out of the job market in America. Barack Obama imposed diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across government institutions, and then the private sector followed along.

In 2011, half of the low-level screenwriters in Hollywood were white males. Today, they only make up 11% of screenwriters. (In case you’re wondering why most TV shows and movies stink in 2025.)

Savage details how an entire generation of white men was frozen out of the job market because of Obama’s racist policies. As you probably noticed, the quality of life for all Americans has been degrading since this happened.

Matt Walsh connects the dots:

Share