Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl Hauck's avatar
Karl Hauck
3h

Obama was the beginning of the invasion.

Obama deserves to hang

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
3hEdited

Barack Obama was, is, and will always be a threat to the true “American Way”, he took the middle classes money to pay for the “Obama Dared” insurance, charged folks who still couldn’t afford it money they didn’t have, “enough in the first place to afford insurance. but they sure got fined for “not having it. He interfered and attacked the new President more than any other Former President’s in HISTORY! Then after NOT caring about the black nation as a whole, “wondered why Kamala wasn’t getting our Votes. I rate him just above the “racist President before him”, only because, he has a way of “silencing folks” the justices, and possibly cooks fear him, he was quick to let the enemy when “we were about to land in the war zone. On any occasions, yes he’s a piece of work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture