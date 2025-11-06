Looks like Hollywood’s finally waking up from its woke nightmare—at least one part of it is. Paramount Skydance, the studio behind some of your favorite blockbusters, is reportedly shaking up the industry by doing something radical: not rewarding people who hate America. Shocking, right?

According to insiders, Paramount Skydance is reportedly blacklisting talent who are loudly anti-Israel/pro-Palestine. You know, the same crowd that’s been clogging up college campuses, disrupting airports, and chanting for “intifada” while waving flags of terrorist regimes. Yeah, those folks. And for once, we’re not mad about it.

Here’s the twist: the studio’s new direction is being described as more “male” and “MAGA-aligned.” Cue the pearl clutching from the left. The same people who’ve been blacklisting conservative actors, writers, and directors for the past decade are now crying foul because the tables might be turning. Oh, how the hypocrisy burns.

So let’s get this straight—if a studio wants to stop hiring people who use their platforms to glorify terrorist groups, that’s “oppression”? But when leftist studios ghost anyone who once voted Republican, that’s just “industry standards”? Give us a break.

The entertainment world has been dominated by progressive groupthink for far too long. If Paramount Skydance is actually starting to push back—even a little—against the woke elite, that’s a welcome change. Maybe we’ll finally get movies about real heroes instead of lectures about climate change and gender identity.

Of course, the usual suspects in Hollywood are already freaking out. Good. Let them. Maybe they’ll finally understand what it’s like to be on the receiving end of political discrimination in showbiz.

