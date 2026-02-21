Hillary Clinton is talking again, and as usual, people are rolling their eyes. This time, she’s trying to distance herself and Bill from Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious pedophile who ran in the same elite circles they did. During a BBC interview, Hillary tried to brush off any ties with Epstein, but her claims, like a cheap suit, just don’t seem to hold up.

When asked about the Clintons’ connection to Epstein, Hillary defensively said they have “no links” and that Bill had only taken a few flights on Epstein’s jet for charitable purposes. Right, because nothing says charity quite like flying on a plane owned by a convicted sex offender. Hillary also swore she never met Epstein, but admitted to crossing paths with his best buddy Ghislaine Maxwell “a few” times. How convenient.

And then, of course, Hillary pointed the finger at President Trump, accusing him of hiding the Epstein files. According to her, Trump’s administration is “slow-walking” their release. How about that? Blame Trump for the mess they helped create. Classic Clinton move.

For anyone keeping score at home, Bill’s alleged ties to Epstein are troubling. There are stories of Epstein visiting the Oval Office and Bill taking multiple flights on Epstein’s plane. Rumors swirl about Bill’s escapades on Epstein’s creepy private island. Yet, Hillary wants us to believe this is all just a big misunderstanding.

Republicans are gearing up for a showdown when the Clintons testify before Congress later this month. It’s going to be a spectacle, folks. They’re ready to dig into these so-called ties and see if there’s more than just smoke.

President Trump, unsurprisingly, shrugged off Hillary’s accusations. He knows a witch hunt when he sees one.

