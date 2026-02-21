Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Morgan's avatar
Thomas Morgan
1d

That is the ugliest lying most evil woman on the planet today. If her lips are moving she's lying.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard P.'s avatar
Richard P.
1d

Professional ALYNSKY JEW BASED COMMIE CRAP FROM THE COLLEGE COMMIE ORGANIZER CLINTON- ALL 3 Clinton's need to be prosecuted now - the foundation owes me over 2 million for work done in HAITI IN 2011. Time to collect from the crooked ugly daughter fathered by other crooked lawyers in Arkansas! DISGUSTING 🤮

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture