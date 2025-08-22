The Democrats are devastated that President Trump is engaged in a 30-day (maybe longer) effort to clean up the streets of Washington, DC. Overall crime in DC has dropped by about 10% during the first week that the president surged national guard troops and federal resources to start arresting criminals and crazy people.

Since Democrats are pro-crime, they hate this. Hillary Clinton has started vigorously fundraising again through the Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation (she thinks she may have some legal fees to cover in the near future). To continue garnering attention, she’s one of the main leftwing political figures lashing out against Trump’s law-and-order initiative.

Hillary went so far as to attack Republicans this week, claiming they are weak and fearful people for wanting less crime in America’s cities. She said there are “literally” children riding the subways in New York City every day that Republicans are afraid to ride.

How out of touch is old Hill these days? How would she know whether there are children on the subways? Spoiler alert: There are no children riding New York City’s subways. There’s lots of bums peeing on everything, setting people on fire, and pushing people in front of oncoming trains. But no children.

This clip from Gutfeld! is well worth watching. Long-time co-host Tyrus has just about had it with Hillary Clinton’s social media antics, and he doesn’t hold back:

